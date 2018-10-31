Kevin Calvey for Oklahoma County Commissioner, District 3
Story by Darla Shelden on October 31, 2018 . Click on author name to view all articles by this author. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry
The City Sentinel Endorsement
With Kevin Calvey, what you see is what you get – and that is a good thing.
He is a consistent conservative who has served two separate “hitches” in the state Legislature. He wants to continue bringing consistency and resoluteness as a taxpayer watchdog to our government.
Calvey is a father, a husband, a military veteran, a good person and a good public servant. In every year, those are fine attributes.
The City Sentinel endorses Kevin Calvey for the District 3 job as Oklahoma County Commissioner.