Kevin Calvey for Oklahoma County Commissioner, District 3

Kevin Calvey, Photo provided.

The City Sentinel Endorsement

With Kevin Calvey, what you see is what you get – and that is a good thing.

He is a consistent conservative who has served two separate “hitches” in the state Legislature. He wants to continue bringing consistency and resoluteness as a taxpayer watchdog to our government.

Calvey is a father, a husband, a military veteran, a good person and a good public servant. In every year, those are fine attributes.

The City Sentinel endorses Kevin Calvey for the District 3 job as Oklahoma County Commissioner.

 

