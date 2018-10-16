Judicial Forums Will Introduce Oklahoma County Candidates to the Public

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – In an effort to inform voters, two Judicial Forums will be held this week to introduce candidates from the four Oklahoma County Judicial Races competing in the General Election on Tuesday, November 6.

The eight Oklahoma County District Court Judicial Candidates are:

Office 5 — Natalie Mai & Christopher Sloan

Office 8 — Heather Coyle & Rand Eddy

Office 9 — Kendra Coleman & Judge Michele McElwee

Office 10 — Judge Bill Graves & Susan Stallings.

On Tuesday, Oct 16, the eight Judicial candidates will speak at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1829 SE 36th Street from 6 – 7:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City. The event will be moderated by attorneys State Rep. Jason Lowe (D-HD 97), Charles Battle and Cynthia D’ Antonio.

On Thursday, Oct. 18, the Oklahoma County Bar Association Bench & Bar Committee will host a Judicial Candidate Forum at the Ron Norick Downtown Library Auditorium, 300 Park Avenue, Oklahoma City, at 12 Noon. Each candidate will be given time to discuss their qualifications for the position. The last ten minutes will be used for questions from the audience.

Luke Abel, Chair of the OCBA Bench & Bar Committee, will moderate.

Natalie Mai, founding attorney of Duo Law Firm PLLC, said, “It would be an honor to serve the community that gave me the chance to achieve my American dream,” she said. “As your District Judge, I will serve you by working hard and being prepared, while treating all with respect, courtesy, and fairness. The legal community, especially the judiciary, is the foundation of what freedom and independence means to me,” she continued. “I was born in a country where the law is selective in its application and justice is hard to find, so it is important to me that the law be enforced fairly and equally.”

Sloan has served as a member of the Oklahoma County District attorney’s office and as a public defender before opening his private practice in 2004.

In an interview with The City Sentinel Heather Coyle, an assisted District Attorney for Oklahoma County stated, “After almost 20 years serving the community as an assistant district attorney, I feel called to continue my service as a member of the bench. My 10 years of jury trial experience, combined with almost 10 years of working in alternatives to incarceration diversion programs, gives me a unique perspective. I am committed to being fair and I will follow the law. I am eager to continue to serve the citizens of Oklahoma County in this new capacity.”

With a practice at the Mullinx, Goerke & Meyers law firm Rand specializes in the areas of employment law, business/contract litigation, civil rights and criminal defense

Kendra Coleman opened the Gill Law Firm in 2010 where she focuses primarily on family law and provides representation in criminal, juvenile, and civil matters.

Judge McElwee is currently is part of the special victims unit in the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office, which handles sex crimes and crimes against children.

With 20 years of experience as a prosecutor, Stallings serves as an assistant district attorney where she leads the county’s Domestic Violence Unit.

A Republican state representative for 24 years, Judge Graves as served as an Oklahoma County district judge for twelve years.

Both events are free and open to the public.