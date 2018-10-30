Jackie Short for Corporation Commission

The City Sentinel Endorsement

Jackie Short is an attorney in Oklahoma City, but don’t hold that against her.

Short has worked long and hard for varied clients, fulfilling in daily labor the noble aspiration that everyone engaging the legal system have competent and righteous counsel. Among her clients: Both energy firms and those seeking better stewardship for the people of the state and their property.

Republicans re-nominated the incumbent for this position, a familiar (some might say too familiar) face in elective office. If ever there has been a year to bring carefully chosen fresh blood into state government, this is it.

Short has worked in the private sector for decades, unlike the incumbent and the other major party nominee. Democrats nominated a person so unfamiliar with the real world of work and endeavor that she is afraid to engage in serious conversation a respected reporter known for scrupulous fairness.

Enough about the big names.

There is a choice in this election, an alternative who is positive and professional. She is a registered Independent, part of the fastest growing portion of the Oklahoma electorate. She promises transparency in the conduct of the office, and she will keep her word. She will be fair to everyone who comes before the agency where she hopes to serve.

Her name is Jackie Short.

The City Sentinel endorses her for Corporation Commissioner.