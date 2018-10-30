For this we are truly Thankful: First Friday Gallery Walk set for November 2

Staff Report

The Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk for November will take place on Friday, November 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Gallery Walk will have over 20 galleries featuring more than 80 artists who will host opening receptions, promising something for everyone.

The City Sentinel will be thankful for this interlude at the historic neighborhood, a respite from the hurly-burly of politics and public policy.

This month, Paseo Art Space presents The Dorothy Woolbright Painters, a small but powerful group of sixteen accomplished oil painters who are continuing their studies in alla prima works and studio production of artworks. Many of them travel to collect direct observations of landscapes, cityscapes and figures in life. They frequently work from still life settings to hone observation skills and connect to a sense of time, place and atmosphere and react to what is directly presented in the moment. They enjoy the camaraderie of working together and sharing their love and appreciation of all types of art. The exhibit will be on display in the Paseo Art Space at 3022 Paseo from November 2 to December 1.

Singer/songwriter Stephen Salewon will be the featured musician for this upcoming First Friday. He grew up in Lagos, Nigeria and relocated to Oklahoma City with his family at the age of 13. Influences from his African roots, Red Dirt Music, likes of Jack Johnson, Mumford & Sons and Coldplay, lay a foundation for the melodic and soulful tunes he considers Indie Folk. According to our friends at the Paseo, “His tales are such they could mend a broken heart or cut like a knife; he expresses the attributes within the spectrum of our innate desires.”

Your taste buds will be thankful for this month’s food trucks, as well. Get your health fix from the Healthy Hippo which boasts a menu of fresh ingredients cooked to perfection. Feeling like you need a vacation? The Fried Taco will transport you to an exotic location with its Caribbean inspired flavors.

The Paseo is Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment – all within walking distance. Five restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.