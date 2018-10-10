Criminal Justice conference to feature Chief of Police Keith Humphrey and Regina Jackson, Youth Developer

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma Chapter of the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice (NABCJ), will host its 2018 Training Conference and Ted Logan Scholarship Luncheon on Friday, October 12. The day-long event, which is open to the public, will be held at the Langston University Oklahoma City campus, 6700 N Martin Luther King Avenue. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.

The 2018 conference will focus on critical issues facing the criminal justice field. Eligible participants will have the opportunity to receive three hours of CLEET (Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training) credits.

The Opening Session will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a keynote address by Norman Chief of Police Keith Humphrey.

As the first African American Police Chief in Norman, Humphrey has openly embraced community-oriented policing and 21st century policing initiatives.

In 2017, the Norman Police Department became the first and only city in Oklahoma to be selected to participate in the Police Data Initiative, launched by the White House in May 2015.

“Participation in the Police Data Initiative is another way the Norman Police Department can utilize data and technology to further strengthen a culture of transparency and accountability with the community,” Humphrey said. “We strongly believe that this type of transparency and openness will enhance public trust.”

Chief Humphrey has also led the implementation of Data Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety (DDATAS), which he believes is helping Norman become one of the safest cities in America.

Humphrey’s speech will be followed by a vendor break, and several workshops. The event will also include a silent auction.

At 12:15 p.m. the Ted Logan Scholarship Luncheon will feature keynote speaker Regina Jackson, President and CEO of the East Oakland Youth Development Center.

Ms. Jackson, has made it her life’s mission to support the future of children and youth. For over 24 years she has successfully led the strategic direction for the East Oakland Youth Development Center (EOYDC), a national model for youth development. EOYDC is located in the so-called “Killer Corridor” of poverty, drugs and crime.

“The EOYDC is doing phenomenal things for young people in and around the City of Oakland,” Jackson said. “What we’re trying to do is motivate and give them skills and training so they can become responsible citizens and dynamic leaders. Within that, our leadership program challenges them to dream and aspire to be bigger and better than they ever thought they could be.

“We serve youth at all ages and stages of life,” Jackson added. “Our secret sauce…is getting kids to take risks to connect.”

In 2017, Jackson became a fellow of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, to reduce youth violence in Oakland, California. She was recently appointed by Mayor Libby Schaff to serve on the City of Oakland’s first Police Commission.

“When Mayor Schaaf first became mayor, I asked her if she was going to have a police commission because I knew that there was a lot of work that needed to be done,” Jackson said. “And I wanted to be a voice in that work.

“My six-to-seven-day-a-week job doesn’t keep me busy enough,” Jackson said. “If I can help, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

During the luncheon, NABCJ will award scholarships up to $500 to the student(s) who wins an essay contest held at Langston University titled “Solutions for Today’s Corrections.”

“ The students were challenged to write and essay on how their degree in Corrections or Criminal Justice will empower them to bring about social change to our correctional and criminal justice system,” said Professor Kelly Henderson, chair of the Social Sciences and Humanities Department at Langston University.

The afternoon will include workshops, a panel discussion on Faith in Prison, and a Women’s Leadership panel. The Closing Session will begin at 3:15 p.m.

The Oklahoma Chapter of the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice is a multi-ethnic, non-partisan, non-profit association of criminal justice professionals and community leaders dedicated to improving the administration of justice.

The Association was founded in order that criminal justice practitioners could initiate positive change from within, while increasing opportunities for the average citizen to better understand the nature and operation of the local, state and federal criminal justice process.

The luncheon honors the late Boley, Oklahoma native Theodore “Ted” Logan (February 9, 1930 – June 14, 2013), who served 22 years in the areas of criminal justice and corrections. Logan became the first black warden in Oklahoma for the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center.

Ted was a member of numerous organizations including the American Correctional Association, life member of National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice, and the Southern States Correctional Association, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, life member of NAACP, Disabled American Veterans, life member of Lawton Northside Chamber of Commerce, Veterans of Foreign Wars, member of Midwest City Civilian Police Academy, and the Human Rights Commission.

The conference and luncheon registration fee is $65 for NABCJ members and $75 for nonmembers. The luncheon only is available for $25. Vendors fee is $25.

For more information regarding event registration, sponsorships and vendor opportunities, contact Rita Cooksey at 405-205- 2020 or LL Young at 405-250-1421. To learn more about NABCJ, visit nabcjokla.org.