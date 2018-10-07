COMMENTARY: Why I will support Natalie Mai for Oklahoma County District Judge

Oklahoma City, OK – Now an attorney in the Sooner State, Natalie Mai and her mother left their home in Vietnam when the little girl was just 11 years old. They came, as millions of people from around the world have done before them, to seek a better life in this place, still deemed the land of the free.

Garnering her degree from Westmoore High School, Natalie was named valedictorian. Conversations of even a few minutes make it clear this is a serious person, with an informed view of the law and of the American way of life.

She honors the purpose of law when saying she “will be a compassionate, yet impartial, decision maker who will vigorously pursue justice. I understand adversity and have the determination to overcome it.”

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University before working in banking. She advised clients, as Darla Shelden of The City Sentinel reported last spring, “in asset growth and wealth management.” Today, she still serves as an “ambassador” for her alma mater.

Natalie has practiced law since earning her juris doctorate degree from Oklahoma City University, the same wonderful institution where my dear father, Bruce, studied.

Mai reflected at the start of this campaign, “I wanted to be a lawyer because I was fascinated with our complex legal system. I have spent my career helping others navigate their way through it.

“The legal community, especially the judiciary, is the foundation of what freedom and independence means to me. I was born in a country where the law is selective in its application and justice is hard to find, so it is important to me that the law be enforced fairly and equally.”

She founded her own law firm, with offices on North Classen Boulevard. She has worked hard and characterizes herself as a proud American who hopes “to serve the community that nurtured me into the person I am today.”

Like all attorneys with real experience in the real world, Mai has had clients of all sorts and from all economic strata, doing her part to assure Oklahomans who spend time in court have the benefit of competent and professional counsel.

In the past, too many have not had such counsel. She has earned a living helping to rectify that wrong.

Mai has worked hard all her life. She characterizes herself as a proud American striving “to serve the community that nurtured me into the person I am today.”

Getting to know Natalie Mai brings out your best. She is a mom, a wife, a person whose cordial nature is inherent. She is a woman who lives with dignity, respect, honor, integrity, justice, and fairness. She promises to work hard and to be “prepared, while treating all with respect, courtesy and fairness.”

She’s one of us – as American as apple pie, the flag, the ideals of the Declaration of Independence and the noble rule book we call the U.S. Constitution.