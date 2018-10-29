An editor’s notebook: The Wall Street Journal’s defense of freedom (and S.Q. 793) … and an artist at work, for artists

Patrick B. McGuigan

Oklahoma City, OK – From an editor’s notebook, a stirring defense of competition in provision of medical services has come forth from the editorial page of the Wall Street Journal. And, a homegrown event to raise money for arts and educators is planned at a gallery business in Oklahoma City’s historic Paseo Arts District.

*

The Wall Street Journal delivered (on October 24) a full-throated defense of State Question 793, the Oklahoma ballot initiative aiming to provide more options for people seeking eye care in the Sooner State.

The newspaper’s opinion writers explained the measure will “make it easier for patients to get vision care, if voters can overcome the medical lobby.”

The Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians (OAAOP) and allies have gathered $1.5 million to oppose the proposition. As the editorial notes, “Under the status quo, anyone who wants but lacks 20/20 vision is beholden to optometrists and ophthalmologists. They conduct full eye examinations that provide vision prescriptions and broader disease screening and preventive care.”

Analysts at the venerable newspaper are defending old-fashioned economic freedom delivered in new-fangled ways. If the measures is approved, Retailers would be able, like those in other states, to “offer cheap walk-in appointments for patients’ vision needs — a big deal in a state where low-income patients can end up waiting months for an appointment at an optometrist’s office.”

*

Our friends at the Paseo – specifically Susan Cromer Yback and her husband David – are hard at work on a project to benefit arts education in Oklahoma. Paseo Gallery One (where Susan’s wondrous works are displayed year-round) will all month host a show and silent auction in memory of Karen Kirkpatrick, who died a year ago.

Some of Kirkpatrick’s works will be on display, Susan told me, and available for sale. She explained, “Karen was a huge advocate for the Arts.” Alongside Betty Price (of the State Arts Council) “Kirkpatrick brought arts for kids to the attention of the media, and mentored many of our art educators in Putnam City and across our state. She taught us to campaign for our programs at the State Capitol, and find national backers for our art classrooms and those of our colleagues.”

And, “Without art, children lose interest, or fall behind in other areas. It helps them learn to read, and do better at mathematics. Art saves children’s lives, every day.”

Arts educators displaying at Paseo Gallery One will come from both public and private schools. Yukon’s Becky Oglesby (state teacher of the year) and two of her colleagues (Brian Payne and Rachel Adams) will be there.

Included are collaborative works from educators, created with former students. Opening night coincides with Paseo’s First Friday Gallery Walk — 4 p.m. on Friday, November 2. That silent auction affords a way for arts advocates to put personal resources into enhancing arts education.

Susan is one of the most focused and creative souls I know. She runs her part of the aforementioned gallery and works hard at the nearby “House of Clay” (N.W. 30 and Western Avenue).

Businessperson and artist Susan told me, “We expect a big crowd … with many wanting to get a peek at the entries and to place a bid. Saturday the gallery reopens before noon to receive more looks, more bids. Karen would be proud of the hard work accomplished by her peers.”

www.CapitolBeatOK.com