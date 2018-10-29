Freedom Oklahoma Unity Gala to honor community leaders on Nov. 3



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Freedom Oklahoma’s 4th Annual Unity Gala will be held on Saturday, November 3. The event will take place at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive, in Oklahoma City. The VIP event will begin at 6:30 p.m., with general admission arrival at 7 p.m.

A human rights organization, Freedom Oklahoma will be honoring several community leaders this year.

2018 Honorees include Northcare CEO Randy Tate – Bill Rogers Lifetime Achievement Award; State Representative Collin Walke – Lawmaker of the Year; Free Mom Hugs Founder Sara Cunningham – Ally of the Year; ACLU Deputy Director Allie Shinn – Horizon Award; Diversity Business Association founder Monty Milburn – Torch Award; and, Oklahoma AIDS Care Fund – Community Partner of the Year.

“Freedom Oklahoma’s 2018 Unity Gala is a celebration of over two decades of progress for women and the LGBTQ community in Oklahoma,” said Executive Director Dr. E Laurette Taylor. “Many of honorees have been creating positive change for decades and others are our fiercest new allies and leaders.”

All proceeds from this event will go toward Freedom Oklahoma’s work to secure lived equality and legal protection for LGBTQ Oklahomans, women, queer youth, and other marginalized communities through advocacy, public education, coalition building, community support, and individual empowerment in the civic process.

The Unity Gala will be an evening of celebration, with dancing, the MVP Photo Booth and “flowing food and drinks.”

General admission tickets are $175 and can be purchased online at FreedomOklahoma.org. Sponsorships are also available.

A limited number of VIP tickets for $500 will allow guests to enjoy beverages, such as the signature cocktail, hors-d’oeuvres by Kamala Gamble & Chef Barbara Mock of Kam’s Kookery; have the first look at the raffle items; mingle with some of the 2018 award recipients.

For sponsorship information, contact mary@freedomoklahoma.org. To register by mail, include name, address, phone, number of tickets and send a check to: Freedom Oklahoma, 4001 N Classen, Suite 116, Oklahoma City, OK 73118.

Freedom Oklahoma is made up of both a 501(c)(3) and a 501(c)(4) division. For more information, please visit freedomoklahoma.org.