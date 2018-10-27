Brightmusic offers a visit to ‘Beethoven’s Vienna’

Staff Report

Sixteen-year-old Ludwig van Beethoven arrived in Vienna in 1786 intending to study with Mozart. The hayseed from Bonn would take the world’s music capitol by storm over the next four decades, having a profound impact on Western music and on every composer who would follow.

Brahms wrote to a friend in 1872, another four decades after Beethoven’s death, “I shall never write a symphony! You can’t imagine what it’s like always to hear the Giant tramping behind you!”

Fresh from the triumph of September’s concert, the Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble will present “Beethoven’s Vienna” in its second concert of the 2018-19 season. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 30, 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral in downtown Oklahoma City.

Guest violinist Aaron Berofsky will join ensemble musicians in an all-Beethoven evening sampling a work from each of the composer’s three compositional periods, tracking the evolution of one of the greatest musical geniuses.

Beethoven’s compositions are traditionally divided into three periods: early, middle, and late. The early period is typically considered to last until 1802, the middle period from 1802-1812, followed by the late period, serving as a basis to understand the development of Beethoven’s genius. The works on the upcoming Brightmusic program are:

Variations on “Ich bin der Schneider Kakadu” (“I am the Tailor Cockatoo”) Op. 121a (for violin, cello and piano)

Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 5 in F major, Op. 24 (the “Spring” Sonata)

Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano in D major, Op. 70, No. 1 (the “Ghost” Trio)

Musicians appearing: Aaron Berofsky (violin), Jonathan Ruck (cello) and Amy I-Lin Cheng (piano)

St. Paul’s Cathedral is at 127 NW 7th Street (at Robinson). Individual concert admission is $20 per ticket. Children, students and active-duty military personnel are admitted free with ID. More information about this concert is available on Brightmusic’s website.