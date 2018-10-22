Business Briefs: Brenda (Jones) Barwick goes to Washington, Argus Hamilton visits home

Staff Report

On behalf of Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP), Brenda Jones Barwick, president and CEO of Jones PR, testified in late September before the U.S. House Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax and Capital Access. Her focus the local impact of economic growth.

“Today’s regulator landscape, recent legislative changes and a strong economy offers an environment for small businesses to thrive, which comprises 99.4 percent of all Oklahoma businesses,” said Barwick.“Oklahoma’s August unemployment rate dropped to a low 3.7 percent, Oklahoma City has hit a 10-year employment high this year and average weekly wages … rose 1 percent in first quarter 2018.”

A nonpartisan policy organization advocating for women entrepreneurs (the fastest growing segment of entrepreneurs in the nation), WIPP policy priorities are creating parity in federal contracting, increasing access to capital, modernizing the tax code, improving access and cost of health coverage, and fairness in the workplace.

In her testimony, Barwick praised the new tax reform bill that for the first time treats pass-through entities, such as LLCs, S Corps and Partnerships, as business income. She encouraged the committee to urge agencies to meet the 5 percent goal of contracting with women-owned businesses, pushed for small businesses to pool health coverage plans across state lines, and recommended business literacy courses in high schools and colleges to better equip future women entrepreneurs.

The hearing recording and written testimony by Barwick before the House Small Business subcommittee can be accessed online.

WIPP is described in press releases as “the voice for women in business in our nation’s capital as a nonpartisan organization advocating on behalf of women entrepreneurs to strengthen their impact on our nation’s public policy, create economic opportunities and forge alliances with other business organizations.”

Oklahoma City’s “Comedy Fest” and the Will Rogers Theatre on N. Western Avenue in Oklahoma City presented “An Evening with Argus & Will,” to benefit the Will Rogers Museum in Claremore.

The event featured Oklahoma humorist Argus Hamilton. Comedian and actor Robin Williams recognized Argus as the “Will Rogers of the Baby Boomers!” The evening was sponsored by the Oklahoma History Center, Will Rogers Theater and OKC Comedy Fest. Proceeds supported the Will Rogers Museum Theater Renovation Project. This event will be at Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers Theatre and Special Events Center (4322 N. Western Avenue).

Bob Blackburn, Executive Director of the Oklahoma History Center, encourages statewide support of the Will Rogers Museum so that the story of one of Oklahoma’s favorite sons lives on for future generations. Reservations can be made at www.okcComedyFest.com.

So, who is Argus Hamilton, and why is he quoted so often?

One of America’s funniest topical comedians, Argus Hamilton‘s daily column of jokes on the news, now carried in over 100 newspapers across the United States, is also read and heard by millions on the Internet and on radio stations across the nation.

Argus James Hamilton III is the son, grandson and great-grandson of Methodist ministers in the South. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma who is now based in Los Angeles, Argus brings an unusual perspective to the news from Washington and around the country.

“I’m an English Monarchist and a Southern secessionist,” Argus jokes. “Let’s see Rush Limbaugh get to the right of that.” Hamilton performs at corporate, political and charity events around the country. When he’s in L.A., he can be seen working out the latest material nightly at The Comedy Store in Hollywood.

Argus is regularly quoted by dailies, including the San Francisco Chronicle, the Los Angeles Times and the Seattle Times, by weekly business papers including the Orange County Business Journal, by Time, and by sports columnists and radio hosts who took a cue from the late Paul Harvey, one of Argus’ longtime fans and admirers.

Argus was honored by Oklahoma Governor Brad Henry as the official comedian of the Oklahoma Centennial and appeared with the governor in the 2007 Tournament of Roses Parade. The editor of The City Sentinel newspaper worked regularly with Hamilton with the humorous sage wrote a weekly column for The Oklahoman in the 1990s.