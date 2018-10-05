Oklahoma Caring Vans offer flu shots throughout the state

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma Caring Vans are out helping to fight the spread of the flu virus across the state. Flu season typically runs from October through April.

Because strains of the flu change each year, the annual flu shot is the best way to avoid the flu and complications associated with the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, children are at greater risk for flu related health issues and commonly require medical care, especially under the age of five. The agency reports 80,000 people died from the flu last winter, the worst flu season in 40 years.

“Getting the flu shot by the end of October is not just about keeping yourself safe and healthy, it’s also about community,” said US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome M. Adams. “It’s your social responsibility to get vaccinated since it protects others around you, including family, friends, co-workers and neighbors.”

The Caring Van Program provides a critical resource for many children who may not receive a flu shot in a traditional clinic setting.

Immunizations are given on a first come, first serve basis. For each child immunized, a parent or guardian must provide current shot records and complete paperwork. Body Mass Index screenings will be available for children 2-18 years of age.

The Oklahoma Caring Van Program provides immunizations and other preventative services at no charge to children, aged six weeks through 18 years, who are uninsured, Medicaid eligible or American Indian. In addition to flu shots, the Caring Vans provide all immunizations required by Oklahoma law for enrollment in school or child care.

With offices in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Caring Van program offers clinics in communities statewide.

Since the program began in October 1999, thousands of children have received immunizations from registered immunization nurses aboard the Caring Vans.

Immunization information is entered in the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System (OSIIS) so children’s vaccine history is readily available.

“Through the Oklahoma Caring Van Program, nine vans will travel the state providing nearly 9,000 flu vaccinations to children this flu season,” said Amy Pulliam, Oklahoma Caring Foundation Unit Manager. “By offering this preventive service, the Oklahoma Caring Foundation is working to improve the health of Oklahoma’s children by reducing the spread of the flu virus.”

The Oklahoma Caring Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization administered as an in-kind gift by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, a Division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company. These companies are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

The Foundation was established in 1994 to improve the health of Oklahoma children through vaccinations and access to basic, preventive health care.

A full schedule of clinics can be found at oklahomacaringfoundation.org, on Facebook, or Text OKCVAN to 33633 to receive the van schedule (standard data and messaging rates may apply).

The Caring Vans travel to licensed child care centers, schools and community locations statewide. To schedule a Caring Van Clinic call 405-316-7250 in Oklahoma City or 918-551-3404 in Tulsa.

Oklahoma City Caring Van schedule for October:

Saturday, October 6

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Asian Health Fair 1

329 NW 23rd St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Monday, October 8

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Guiding Right WIC

1420 NE 23rd St.

Oklahoma City, OK. 73111

Tuesday, October 9

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

CPN WIC

5401 S. Western Ave.

Oklahoma City, OK 73109

Tuesday, October 9

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Christ Community Health Coalition

101 SW 25th St.

Oklahoma City, OK. 73109

Wednesday, October 10

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WCD WIC

7001 S. Western

Oklahoma City, OK 73139

Friday, October 12

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

OCCHD Fair Park

210 Quadrum Drive

Oklahoma City, OK 73108

Tuesday, October 16

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

WCD WIC

1623 E. Highway 66

El Reno, OK 73036

Thursday, October 18

8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Latino Community Development Agency

420 SW 10th St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73109

Thursday, October 18

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

CPN WIC North

2305 N. Meridian

Oklahoma City, OK 73107