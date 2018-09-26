This weekend, ‘The Music Man’ in Concert to open CityRep’s 17th season

Staff Report

This weekend, CityRep opens its 17th season celebrating the 60th anniversary of Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” with a concert adaptation of the beloved Broadway classic. Starring Oklahoma favorite Jonathan Beck Reed and Oklahoma native and Broadway leading lady Teri Bibb (“The Phantom of the Opera” and “She Loves Me”) featuring the talents of performers from arts organizations the city over, sponsors say “this unique concert version will be a hit with the entire family.”

There’s trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. By turns, wicked, funny, warm, romantic and touching, The Music Man is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Willson’s six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957, and this family-friendly story continues to be shared with each new generation.

“The Music Man” follows traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize — despite the fact he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the town librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.

Performances will be at the Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater at Oklahoma City Community College. Wilson wrote the book, music and lyrics, and wrote the story with Franklin Lacey. This increasingly popular concert adaptation is by Evans Haile.

The show opens this Friday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m., continuing the next night at the same time, and wrapping up with a Sunday, September 30 performance at 1:30 p.m.

This CityRep’s preparations will take place works under the leadership of Harry Parker, the Director, who will no doubt deftly guide the steady performances of Reed and Bibb. The music is directed by Dr. Sandra Thompson, and choreographes by Hui Cha Poos.

For ticket information, visit: https://www.cityrep.com/tickets. Or, telephone 405-848-3761 during business hours.