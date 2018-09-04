Soak up September’s First Friday on September 7

Staff Report

The Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk for August will take place on Friday, September 7, 6- 9 p.m. The Gallery Walk will have over 20 galleries featuring more than 80 artists who will host opening receptions, promising something for everyone.

The Paseo Art Space presents the Paseo Arts Association’s “Paseo Photofest.” This annual juried exhibition showcases all types of photography and photography-based artwork, including traditional film and digital processes and mixed media artwork.

The juror for Photofest is MJ Alexander whose luminous portraits have been exhibited here and abroad. She gravitates towards projects that pay heed to the overlooked, the underestimated, the very old and the very young. Alexander will announce awards at 7 p.m. during the opening reception. Photofest will be on display through Sept. 29. “We are so excited to have MJ Alexander as our juror this month because she brings her vision of an artist with her skills of a storyteller,” says Amanda Bleakley, executive director.

Featured musician Cameron is known for creating relaxing vibes by way of soft melodies and inspirational lyrics. He began singing at a young age and was inspired by the quartet singers that he was surrounded by. Even though Cameron. is still heavily inspired by music from his Gospel roots, he has found a way to merge the worlds of the colorful sounds he has come to love and create a sound of his own.

The Paseo Arts District will be partnering again with C4K (Cleats for Kids) during the month of September to collect new and lightly used sports equipment throughout the district in strategically placed bins. They accept equipment for all sports, of all types and in all sizes. Drop off at Paseo Pottery, Paseo Art Space, Jonque Mode or Smash Bangles.

In between galleries, visit the food trucks and treat yourself to some yummy (and safe to consume) cookie dough at dOugh MG or devour some tacos from the Chosen Juan Mexican Kitchen.

The Paseo is Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment- all within walking distance. Five restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.