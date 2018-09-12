Santa Fe Family Life Center annual gala honoring the Henrys, Everest and Ruffin set for September 20

Patrick B. McGuigan, Publisher

OKLAHOMA CITY – The annual John F. Kennedy Community Service Award Gala Dinner is the primary source of funding across all charitable programs at the Santa Fe Family Life Center (“SFFLC”).

The annual dinner for SFFLC is scheduled for Thursday, September 20, at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City. The 2018 honorees are civic leader Tricia Everest and businessman Mark Ruffin, along with former Governor Brad Henry and his wife Kim.

According to the group, “The mission of the SFFLC is to empower people with physical or intellectual disabilities and disadvantaged youth to achieve improved health and well-being.”

In addition to the dinner, many individuals and community partners provide support throughout the year by contributing to the Disability Access Fund, targeted specifically toward programs for individuals with physical disabilities.

The fund was first conceived in 2015, when SFFLC identified there were limited year-round programs in place in the Oklahoma City area for individuals with physical disabilities. By 2017, SFFLC had established adaptive sports programs to address these needs in both basketball and tennis, along with the supporting Disability Access Fund to provide for the specialized equipment, facility accessibility upgrades and ongoing adaptive sports programming costs.

The Santa Fe Family Life Center is currently the only facility in central and western Oklahoma to offer year-round multi-sport adaptive sports programming.

If you cannot attend but wish to support the work of SFFLC, contributions are welcome and can be sent to Santa Fe Family Life Center, 6300 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73118.

The JFK Dinner benefitting SFFLC will begin the evening of Sept. 20 at 7 p.m., with a reception at 6:30 p.m.

Individual tickets remain available at $300 each. For ticket information: www.jfkaward.com.

Please make arrangements for attendance by Monday, September 17.

For more information about the Santa Fe Family Lilfe Center, contact James Timberlake at SFFLC, telephone 405-840-1817 or via email at james.timberlake@sfflc.com.

NOTE: McGuigan is a former member of the Board of Directors for the Columbus Corporation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization which guides the work of the Santa Fe Family Life Center (SFFLC). McGuigan is active in the Knights of Columbus Oklahoma Council No. 1038, which works closely with the Special Olympics and other beneficiaries of the work done at SFFLC.