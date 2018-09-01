‘Move the Needle’ to showcase 44 Sally’s List candidates on the November ballot

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – According to Sara Jane Rose, Sally’s List founder and executive director, there will be a total of 44 Sally’s List-endorsed women appearing on the November 6 general election ballot.

Rose said, “In 2016, there were only 12…the pink wave is alive and well in Oklahoma. Seven Sally’s List candidates triumphed in their runoffs and are now headed for the general election.”

On the evening of Thursday, September 6, Sally’s List will host a circus themed cocktail party titled, “Move the Needle 2018” which will provide participants the opportunity to meet each of these candidates. The event will be held at Will Rogers Theatre, 4322 N Western Avenue from 6 – 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City based Sally’s List is a nonpartisan organization whose mission is to recruit, train, and help elect progressive women to public office in Oklahoma.

With a captivating and fun circus theme, Rose describes the event as, “A night showcasing feats of progressive strength unlike anything the world has ever seen…the greatest female candidates in the state of Oklahoma. These women will leave you breathless with their commitment to Oklahoma and unwavering desire to make a difference,”

Musical entertainment will be provided by Miss Brown To You featuring Mary Reynolds and Louise Goldberg.

Rose adds that the evening will include, “magical balloon twisting, sultry tunes, food you usually only eat at the state fair and our famous ‘voting juice’….one sip and you’ll see the possibility of a brighter political future.”

Tickets are $35 and sponsorships begin at $250. Each $250 donated includes two event tickets.

All sponsors will receive a 11” x 14”, hand-signed, limited edition circus poster created by Oklahoma artist Denise Duong.

“It has always been a part of me to strive to help and support women that have a vision, a passion, integrity, and empathy,” Duong said. “Women have to deal with the struggles and battles of being heard and taken seriously, even when they are the most passionate and best voice that represents the people. Sally’s list helps those voices be heard.

“The piece I created for Sally’s List highlights all the candidates that they have supported,” Duong continued. “The theme is circus, so I chose to do a ring master, which is a woman (whom you never see, it is usually a man). There’s a woman to the right with a justice scale and the women acrobats on top are holding hands in unity. Unity of the common good for humanity.”

Sally’s List carries on the work of its namesake, Sally Rae Merckle Mock, who passed away in 2009. An attorney and advocate for progressive issues such as women’s rights, Sally served as a board member of Planned Parenthood of Central Oklahoma and was co-founder of the Oklahoma Committee to Promote Women’s Health.

“In a state like ours, where issues profoundly affecting women and their families are often left unaddressed, this event provides an opportunity to narrow the gap in political representation by supporting the Sally’s List mission; to recruit, train, and help elect progressive women in Oklahoma,” Rose said.

“We know that more progressive women serving in office are key to a government that supports its people in health, education, and a strong economy. ”

Registration and sponsorships for Move the Needle 2018 are now available online. For more information contact Sara Jane Rose at 405-586-8744, sjrose@sallyslist.org or visit sallyslist.org.

“Through your generosity, Sally’s List is making a visible difference in the political landscape of Oklahoma,” Rose added. “We look forward to celebrating with you.”