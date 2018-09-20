Hug an Alpaca during National Alpaca Farm Days

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Oklahoma Alpaca farms will open their gates Sept. 29-30 to the public during National Alpaca Farm Days. This national event will provide people across the country the opportunity to learn about alpacas up-close, tour working farms, learn about the alpaca industry and shop for alpaca products.

John and Sheila Robinson of Land Run Alpacas will join John and Janice Robinson of Just Right Alpacas at Land Run’s farm, 780596 S. Highway 18 in Agra located in central Oklahoma.

“Our vision is to breed and sell healthy, happy alpacas with excellent conformation and fiber quality at affordable prices,” the Robinson’s state on their website. “We are committed to promoting the beautiful fiber and fiber products that come from these lovely animals, and to offer continued support to the alpaca fiber industry.”

Alpacas will be available for petting, feeding and selfies from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 29-30. The farms will also have Made in Oklahoma and U.S.-made alpaca goods for sale at the ranch store.

The Robinsons will also present their alpacas during Old Settlers Day in Perkins, Oklahoma from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 29. They will have a limited supply of alpaca goods for sale.

Terri and Kerry Bates of Magnolia Blossom Ranch and Gail Stymerski and Al Boyce of Answered Prayers Alpaca Ranch will welcome Farm Days guests at Magnolia Blossom Ranch, 2901 NW 16th St. in Newcastle. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, they will have food trucks, inflatable activities, an alpaca obstacle course, tours of their small fiber mill, alpaca products for sale and, of course, alpacas. The ranch will also be open from 1 to 4 p.m., Sept. 30 for ranch tours and shopping.

Alpacas are raised to produce fleece used to make products such as rugs, scarves, sweaters, hats, socks and purses, but the owners get more than financial benefits from this business.

“They’re wonderful animals, very serene,” Terri told News9 reporter Deanne Stein. “We love to just go out there and just sit in the pasture and just watch them.”

Lillian Dixon, owner of Cardinal Creek Farm, will greet visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m. at her rural Edmond farm located at 19200 N. Council Rd. According to Dixon, “CCF is the home of the ‘pampered pacas’, a small farm where individual alpaca attention is a daily event and quality is priority.”

For a complete list of participating farms and ranches or to learn more about the U.S. alpaca industry, visit AlpacaFarmDays.com.

Alpaca farms across Oklahoma are open to visitors year-round. To find an Alpaca farm near you, visit oklahomaagritourism.com.