Commercial Real Estate Summit set for September 20 at Cox Convention Center

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Central Oklahoma Commercial Association of REALTORS® is hosting the 2018 Commercial Real Estate Summit® on Thursday, September 20, 2018.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City. A variety of educational tracks will be offered focused on Tax/Legal, Development (Investment and Economic), Technology, Brokers and Facility Management.Senior Policy Representative, Federal Taxation with the National Association of REALTORS® Evan Liddiard will provide the morning keynote address with a Federal Legislative Update. With over 20 years as a Tax Policy Advisor, Liddiard will discuss the latest developments concerning the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. For additional insight, Liddiard will also speak on the new Opportunity Zone provisions and the Implications of the new Tax Code for Commercial Real Estate.

International speaker on terrorism, David McIlhatton, Ph.D., UK Senior Research Fellow – Center for Trust, Peach and Social Relations at Coventry University, United Kingdom will speak on the protection of people and property along with discussing Active Shooter situations. McIlhatton has worked on many high-impact counter-terrorism research projects. McIlhatton’s research informed the counter-terrorism policing operation for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and later introduced new counter-terrorism innovation for the protection of major sporting event.

Director, Government Affairs for the Institute of Real Estate Management® Ted Thurn will be prepared to address the issues now being faced by property managers in Oklahoma with the recent passage of the medical marijuana ballot measure earlier this summer on what’s legal and not legal, issues for commercial managers in leasing to marijuana dispensaries, and issues for residential managers with respect to growing and using marijuana at their properties.

According to David Chapman, 2018 Board President, “The Central Oklahoma Commercial Association of REALTORS® once again has provided first class speakers and relevant topics for our third annual Commercial Real Estate Summit®. Our industry needs this type of event – it is imperative that we continue to build relationships and not remain in silos. Crossing professional lines and understanding the challenges in every area of the real estate field makes us stronger.”

The Summit has been approved for eight hours of real estate continuing education credits.