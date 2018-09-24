C’est Une Bonne Chose (Here is a good choice): Brightmusic 2018 Kickoff: “Voilà: Viola!”

Voilà! That is a remarkably versatile French word meaning, among other things, “Look! See! Here it is!” And so, on Tuesday evening (September 25) Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble proudly presents “Voilà: Viola!” an evening of viola in the premier of its 2018-19 season, featuring special guest violist Miles Hoffman.

Hoffman will join the Brightmusic Ensemble musicians in works by contemporary American Lowell Liebermann, German romantic composer Max Bruch, and classical-era Austrian W. A. Mozart. Hoffman, one of America’s best-known violists, is the host of NPR’s “A Minute with Miles” and “Performance Today.” He is a graduate of Yale University and Juilliard School, founder, violinist and director of the American Chamber Players, and Dean of the Petrie School of Music for Converse College in South Carolina.

Organizers say: “Come and treat yourself to about 90 minutes with Miles!” The list of works on the program are:

Lowell Liebermann, Trio for Clarinet, Viola & Piano. Born in 1961, Liebermann is an American composer.

Max Bruch, Selection of Five Pieces from “Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola & Piano,” op. 83. Bruch (1828-1920) was a German composer.

W.A. Mozart, String Quintet in G Minor, K.516 (for two violins, two violas & cello). Mozart (1756-1791) an Austrian, remains one of the world’s most acclaimed composers in human history.

Musicians appearing at this kickoff for the new season include Gregory Lee and Katrin Stamatis (violin), Hoffman and Mark Neumann (viola), Jonathan Ruck (cello), Chad Burrow (clarinet) and Ami I-Lin Cheng (piano).

The performance will take place at St. Paul’s Cathedral, 127 NW 7th Street (at Robinson). Individual concert admission is $20 per ticket. Children, students and active-duty military personnel are admitted free with ID.More information about this concert is available on Brightmusic’s website.