Puggerfest 2018 set for Oct 27 at new location – Wiley Post Park

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Saturday, October 27, Puggerfest 2018 will take place at a new location – Wiley Post Park, 2021 S. Robinson, in Oklahoma City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. https://www.okc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/rentals-and-permits/wiley-post-event-center

The 15th annual Puggerfest event is a fundraiser benefiting Homeward Bound Pug Rescue & Adoption of Oklahoma. Adult admission is $5. Kids under five and all pugs are admitted free.

“Since this year’s date is so close to Halloween we thought it would be fun for pugs and people alike to dress up in their favorite theme,” said Gail Tucker, Homeward Bound Pug Rescue and Adoption of Oklahoma founder and executive director. “Start working on your costumes. Be creative and have fun.”

Contest events will include Best Costume, Best Themed Costume (any theme), and Best Group Costume.

“Our mission is to place pugs that have been surrendered, abandoned or abused into loving, caring forever homes,” said Tucker. “We are an all volunteer, not for profit organization dedicated to pugs, which we frequently rescue from kill shelters. We have placed over 2500 pugs since Homeward Bound opened.

“We’ve helped over a hundred pugs so far this year and many have had extreme health issues requiring surgeries and long stays in the hospital,” Tucker said. “Our vet bills are the highest they have ever been, and our bank account is the lowest it has ever been.”

Homeward Bound will have pugs available for adoption at the event. Adoption forms, which can be found at homewardboundpugs.com, and must be filled out in advance.

“Cash donations are always needed to pay up front costs of putting on such a big event,” Tucker said. “You do not have to be a business to sponsor. Our PayPal address ia homewardboundpugs@cox.net.”

Once again, Puggerfest will offer a large silent auction of pug and non-pug items, some with a “buy it now” feature. If you pay the buy it now price, you can own the item right away. Silent auction items can be donated in advance to any of the three A1 Emporium stores in the OKC metro area.

A raffle drawing will include amazing prizes as in year’s past such as a 50-inch Smart LED TV, an Apple iPad, a Kindle Fire, and name brand laptops. Participants don’t have to be present to win.

Raffle tickets cost $5 each or 6 for $25 and can be purchased at the event or in advance by check or money order made out to Homeward Bound Pug Rescue, 1702 Vanessa Drive, Norman, OK 73071.

To donate items to the raffle, visit the 2018 Puggerfest Raffle Item Wish List on Amazon.

The event grand finale will be the 8th annual coronation of the King and Queen of Puggerfest.

Contest entry tickets to become Puggerfest royalty will be available for purchase during the event. Entry tickets are $1 or 6 for $5 and you can enter as often as you like.

A drawing will result in each winner donning the regal attire, while receiving a trophy and a gift basket. The coronation of the royal winners is an annual pug people pleaser.

“We have also added some really cool stuff at the kid’s fun zone,” Tucker said. “Young and old alike will enjoy our popular Pug Races, the toilet paper toss and kids will have fun spinning the prize wheel and playing pin the tail on the pug.”

Puggerfest 2018 t-shirts will be available for purchase at the event and local food trucks will offer tasty items to satisfy the munchies.

All furry attendees must be fully vaccinated, leashed and over 4 months old. No females in heat will be allowed.

“Bring your family, friends, chairs, cameras, lots of $$$ and of course, your pugs to this year’s Puggerfest,” Tucker added. “It will be an enlightening, fun and loving experience.”

Rooms will be available for out of town visitors at the La Quinta Inn, 808 S. Meridian Ave, in Oklahoma City. Mention “Puggerfest” to receive the discounted room. Request a downstairs room, if preferred. For details call 405-702-7720.

“Puggerfest takes a lot of people working together to make it a great day for people and a great fundraiser for the pugs,” Tucker said. “Puggerfest 2018 needs to the best Puggerfest ever.” Homeward Bound is looking for much needed Puggerfest volunteers and event sponsors.

To volunteer, become a sponsor, make a donation, or purchase raffle tickets, contact Gail Tucker at 405-706-1492 or homewardboundpugs@cox.net.

For more information, visit homewardboundpugs.com or www.facebook.com/Puggerfest.