CHOICES 2018 to feature “Notorious R.B.G.” co-author Irin Carmon



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Planned Parenthood Great Plains will host its annual fundraiser CHOICES 2018 on Friday, September 28. The event will be held at 21C Museum Hotel, 900 W. Main in Oklahoma City.

The celebration will include a buffet dinner, cash bar, and a silent auction featuring contemporary art pieces from local artists.

All proceeds will go to benefit Planned Parenthood Great Plains’ (PPGP) three health centers and sex education program in the Oklahoma City metro area.

This year the keynote address will be presented by journalist Irin Carmon, co-author of the biography Notorious R.B.G.: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which spent three months on the New York Times’ bestseller list

A senior correspondent at New York magazine, in 2017 Carmon worked with the Washington Post and reporter Amy Brittain to break the news of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Charlie Rose and CBS’s knowledge of his conduct. That work received a 2018 Mirror Award from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University.

Carmon, a frequent speaker on women’s leadership and rights, has worked at MSNBC and NBC News reporting on gender, politics, and the law. She was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in Media. Carmon is a Harvard graduate and visiting fellow in the Program for the Study of Reproductive Justice at Yale Law School.

In her book “Notorious R.B.G.” Carmon wrote, “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity,” she [RGB] said simply. “It is a decision she must make for herself. When government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices.”

Full Circle Bookstore will be selling copies of Notorious R.B.G. during the event.

A VIP meet and greet reception with Carmon ($1,600 and above sponsors only) will be held at 5 p.m. Registration and the art sale will open at 5:30 p.m., followed by the dinner program and awards ceremony at 7 p.m. Valet and street parking will be available.

That evening, guests will also hear from Dr. Brandon Hill, PPGP’s president and CEO as of February 1.

“I am excited to join Planned Parenthood Great Plains at this critical time,” Hill said. “I hope to bring my experiences as an academic and community-based researcher and advocate of sexual and reproductive health to PPGP to continue the work of fulfilling the mission. I am honored to join such a vibrant and dedicated team of providers and advocates working to provide inclusive, comprehensive, and compassionate care for all, and who continue to fight for the rights of our patients.”

Hill served as the executive director of the Center for Interdisciplinary Inquiry and Innovation in Sexual and Reproductive Health (Ci3) in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Chicago. He is also a Research Fellow at the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction at Indiana University. CHOICES guests will be able to bid on more than 100 silent auction items and packages ranging from restaurant and retail gift certificates to sporting event tickets and themed packages.

During the program PPGP will recognize individuals for their support with the following awards: The Sally Mock Friend of Planned Parenthood Award, the Margaret Sanger Legacy Award, the Rod Frates Choice Award, the 2018 Volunteer of the Year Award, and the organization’s Board Service Award.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which includes Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, has provided access to sexual and reproductive health care to women, men, and families since 1935. The PPGP medical staff consists of certified nurse practitioners, licensed physicians and registered nurses.

Health services include abortion services, birth control, breast cancer screening, cervical cancer screening, HIV testing and counseling, pap smear and HPV testing, pregnancy testing, STD testing and treatment. A complete list of services is available online.

CHOICES 2018 individual tickets are $150. Next Generation tickets for those 35 and under are $75. Tickets and sponsorships are available now online.

For more information, contact Micah Stirling at micah.stirling@ppgreatplains.org. To learn more, visit the PPGP website.