Join the Arbor Day Foundation in September and receive 10 free trees

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – As part of the Foundation’s Trees for America program, anyone who joins the Arbor Day Foundation will receive ten free trees in September.

Through Trees for America, everyone is encouraged to plant trees, which benefit the environment and improve the quality of life. With nearly 1 million members and supporters, the Arbor Day Foundation is the nation’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees.

This month, everyone who joins will receive one of the following tree packages based on their location: 10 Arizona Cypress, 10 Live Oak or 10 Mix trees including eastern redbud, white pine, sugar maple, white flowering dogwood, pin oak, red maple, river birch, silver maple, northern red oak and Colorado blue spruce.

“These trees are carefully selected to yield year-round benefits, including beautiful spring flowers, cool summer shade, spectacular autumn colors, winter berries, and nesting sites for songbirds,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.

“These trees will also add to the proud heritage of your state’s Tree City USA communities.” Harris added. “For the past 40 years, Tree City USA has supported effective urban forestry management across the country, and planting these trees will enhance this tree-planting tradition.”

The trees will be shipped postpaid at the right time for planting between October 15 and December 10. The 6- to 12-inch trees are guaranteed to grow or they will be replaced free of charge. Easy to follow planting instructions are enclosed with each shipment of trees.

Mark Bays, Urban Forestry Coordinator for Oklahoma Forestry Services said, “Trees help improve everything from personal health and quality of living, to boosting economic growth opportunities for private homes, local business and business districts. They help solve tough environmental problems commonly found in communities. The bottom line is healthy trees translate into healthy communities.”

According to the website, many Oklahomans do not realize that the state’s more than twelve million acres (approximately 28 percent of the land) is forested. The forest industry directly contributes over $3.3 billion to the state’s economy annually.

Oklahoma forests provide numerous ecological services such as clean air and water, recreational opportunities, and scenic beauty.

New members of the Arbor Day Foundation will also receive The Tree Book, which includes information about tree planting and care.

“I had never planted anything before I joined and now years later, I have planted several hundred trees, shrubs, annuals, bulbs, etc.,” said Andy, a member of the Arbor Day Foundation since 1988. “I look forward each year to planting trees and taking care of the ones I have. I think I’ve read everything the Arbor Day Foundation has ever published. l have certainly enjoyed my association with and I’m proud to be a member of your fine organization. I intend to be a life-long member.”

Three and a half years ago, Andy planted an 18” tall Dawn Redwood he ordered from The Tree Book to commemorate the birth of his son Jacob. “Our family calls this ‘Jacob’s tree,’” Andy added. This tree is approximately 20 feet tall now.”

To receive the 10 free trees, send a $10 membership contribution to Ten Trees, Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410, by September 30, 2018, or join online at arborday.org/september.

Oklahoma Forestry Services provides copies of Forest Trees of Oklahoma, a book by Dr. Elbert L. Little for $4.00. Order a book online today or call 405-522-6158.

For additional information regarding trees in Oklahoma for planting in urban areas, visit forestry.ok.gov.