10th annual ZOObrew fundraiser is a beer lovers dream



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – ZOOfriends will host its 10th annual ZooBrew, Oklahoma City’s wildest beer festival, on Friday, September 28, from 7 – 10 p.m. This 21 and older event will take place around the newly renovated Devon Picnic Grounds.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample over 200 beers from favorite local brewers, home brewers and distributors.

As Oklahoma City’s premier beer tasting event, ZOObrew raises funds to support the Oklahoma City Zoo’s animal enrichment programs.

“This year we have 37 brewers and distributors participating in ZOObrew.” said Matt Burkholder, Coordinator of Special Events and Sponsorships. “This is our largest ZOObrew to date and we’re expecting a crowd of 1,800.”

New this year, ZOObrew participants can purchase delectable noshes from some of OKC’s favorite food trucks including Phill Me Up Cheesesteaks, Let’s Do Greek, the Mighty Corn Dog, Humble Donuts and City Flavors. The Zoo’s catering company, Salt & Surrey, will also have a number of options available for purchase.

Guests can challenge each other to a friendly game of Giant Jenga, Giant Beer Pong, or Ladder Golf. Music will be provided by Mike Hosty and Sam Mayes from The Franchise 107.7, which will air live from ZOObrew from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. They are $50 for non-members and $40 for ZOOfriends members. Designated driver tickets are also available for $20. Purchase tickets at zoofriends.org, by phone at 405-425-0618 or in the ZOOfriends membership office open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For $75, the VIP (Pre-Brew) event will include early access to ZOObrew beginning at 5:30 p.m., hors d’oeuvres from Oklahoma City’s catering service, Salt and Surrey, generous pours from breweries exclusive to the Pre-Brew area, a 2018 event t-shirt, and a commemorative “10th Anniversary” glass beer stein.

Individual ZOOfriends memberships begin at $35 for individuals. For all membership options, visit zoofriends.org/membership.

Participating brewers and distributors include Beer is Good Brewing Company, Claire Beer Company, MadHopper Brewing, Elk Valley Brewing Co., Expedinture Brewery, Crossed Cannons Brewery, Lazy Circles Brewing, Skydance Brewing Co., COOP Ale Works, Anthem Brewery, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Iron Monk Brewing Company, Vortex Alley Brewing, Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., Boardwalk Distribution, Karbach Brewing Co., Anheuser-Busch Sales of OK, Capital Distributing, Founders, OK Cider, Frenzy Brewing, Bitter Sisters, Prairie Artisan Ales, Vanessa House Beer Company, Stonecloud Brewing Co., The Big Friendly, Republic National Distributing, Red Earth Brewers, Cross Timbers Brewing Co., Quality Beverage Company, Bricktown Brewery, Mountain Fork Brewery, Twisted Spike, TUBBS Brewery, Lazy Magnolia, and Rahr & Sons Brewing Company.

The Oklahoma Zoological Society (OZS) was established in 1954 and is the nonprofit created to support and promote the Oklahoma City Zoo. This is accomplished through fundraising, ZOOfriends memberships and special events. To learn more visit zoofriends.org.

To learn more about this event and other happenings, call (405) 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.

Those interested in bringing their brewery or home brew to participating in ZOObrew can contact Matt Burkholder at 405-425-0613 or Mburkholder@zoofriends.org.