Women Empowered fundraiser set for August 23

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Thursday, August 23, women who are making a difference will be honored at the Women Empowered 2018 Fundraiser and Art Show from 6 – 9 p.m. at Plenty Mercantile , 807 N Broadway in Oklahoma City. The event will feature a silent auction, awards ceremony, food and drinks.

Proceeds will go to benefit Women Lead Oklahoma, a nonpartisan, nonprofit dedicated to the engagement and inclusion of women in civic life.

Awards will be given in three categories: Women Lead, Women Serve and Women Inspire.

Women Lead finalists are Amanda Sandoval, founder and president of Voto Latino and communications director at Dream Action Oklahoma; Carrie Sauer, director of Oklahoma City University’s Annual Giving program; and Merelyn Bell, candidate for Oklahoma State House District 45. Women Lead Oklahoma is honoring these women for their ability to “steer their communities toward justice for all.”

Women Serve finalists are Oklahoma City artist BC Summers; Heather Johnson, Executive Director at Payne Education Center, a nonprofit that works with children with dyslexia and other reading difficulties: and Jennifer Mabry, Manager/Grower at TLC Donation Garden. This award honors women for their ability to bring attention, resources and understanding to their community.

“I think awards like this are important because they recognize that visibility brings more opportunities to serve.” Summers wrote on Facebook. “The people who nominated me for this honor as well as so many others deserve recognition for supporting my volunteering craze and my weird hobbies of wanting so much to spread joy and wonder and mad critical thinking skills and super practical ‘how to’ skills in the world.”