Things are heating up for August’s First Friday Gallery Walk on the Paseo

The Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk for August will take place on Friday, August 3, 6- 9 p.m. The Gallery Walk will have over 20 galleries featuring more than 80 artists who will host opening receptions, promising something for everyone.” The Paseo Art Space presents “

Tour de Quartz

,” an exhibition of artwork created by Oklahoma high school students during the 2018 Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain. Each student is represented by one piece of artwork in a variety of mediums such as

photographs, paintings and drawings. Tour de Quartz

will be on display in the Paseo Art Space at 3022 Paseo from August 3 to September 1and will then continue to tour throughout Oklahoma. “We look forward every year to see the young talented Oklahoma

artists

this exhibit showcases,”