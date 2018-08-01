Things are heating up for August’s First Friday Gallery Walk on the Paseo
Staff Report
The Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk for August will take place on Friday, August 3, 6- 9 p.m. The Gallery Walk will have over 20 galleries featuring more than 80 artists who will host opening receptions, promising something for everyone.”
The Paseo Art Space presents “Tour de Quartz,” an exhibition of artwork created by Oklahoma high school students during the 2018 Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain. Each student is represented by one piece of artwork in a variety of mediums such as photographs, paintings and drawings. Tour de Quartz will be on display in the Paseo Art Space at 3022 Paseo from August 3 to September 1and will then continue to tour throughout Oklahoma. “We look forward every year to see the young talented Oklahoma artists this exhibit showcases,” stated Amanda Bleakley, Executive Director of the Paseo Arts Association. Featured musician Grant Adams is a local singer/songwriter whose “Oklahoma pop/rock” style is influenced by contemporary Christian music, country music and rock and roll. While Adams became interested in music while he was in high school, it wasn’t until college that he began to create and perform music. Adams says his biggest motivation for making music is to share and connect with other people’s emotions.
The Paseo Arts District will also be partnering with C4K (Cleats for Kids) collecting new and lightly used sports equipment throughout the district in strategically placed bins. They accept equipment for all sports, of all types and in all sizes.
In between galleries, “pig out” on an array of pork dishes at Yum Pig.
Not feeling swine? Then, treat yourself to a monster wrap or stacker sandwich from Rolling Café.
The Paseo is Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, located between NW 27th & 30thStreets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment- all within walking distance. Five restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere. For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.