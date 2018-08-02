Rooted Barber + Shop grand opening to benefit Homeless Alliance Day Shelter

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Monday, August 6, a new Oklahoma City business will host a grand opening event with a cause: Located at 3515 N. Classen Boulevard, Rooted Barber + Shop will donate 100 percent of the day’s sales to the Homeless Alliance Day Shelter Program. Walk-ins are welcomed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As temperatures heat up, summer can be especially difficult for people experiencing homelessness. The Day Shelter, located at 1724 NW 4th Street on the WestTown Homeless Resource Campus, is the only facility open to all individuals regardless of gender in the metro area.

At 11 a.m., Whitley O’Connor from the Homeless Alliance and co-founder of the Curbside Chronicle will be speaking about The Day Shelter and the services they provide for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

The Day Shelter serves an average of more than 300 people each day. It is a safe place for people to gain access to critical resources, such as breakfast and lunch, showers, computers, phones, mail, and other needed services and classes.

One such service provided at the Day Shelter is the Homeless Alliance Fresh stART program. It offers art therapy, a respite for homeless patrons. Studio time is available on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Research shows that there are many benefits that result from open studio art programs. It helps develop self confidence and skills that can be used in daily life and in employment opportunities.

In addition to providing the artists with a potential source of income, art therapy programs give them a creative outlet, helps to manage emotional issues, and to develop social skills while interacting with others in a positive environment.

According to a press release, Rooted Barber Shop has a vision to take on a new approach to the traditional barbershop space by promoting community.

“We’re really excited to bring something new to the neighborhood,” said Bruce Waight, Rooted CEO. “By intersecting the arts, barbering, culture, and giving back, Rooted is going to be dedicated to making a positive impact in our community.”

Kinsey Crocker with the Homeless Alliance said, “Bruce and his team are so committed to giving back to the community. Getting a fresh hair cut can really boost a person’s confidence, and for several years they’ve donated their time and talents to cut the hair of the people we work with – through our Day Shelter, at an annual veterans’ event, and for kids going back to school.

“We’re happy that they are able to take this next step with opening their new shop and are thrilled that they have selected our Day Shelter to benefit from the grand opening,” Crocker added.

Specializing in all of the classic barbering services for all hair types, Rooted has something for everyone’s barbering needs.

Waight also runs a mobile barber shop called En Root with his partner Vanessa Morrison.

“It [En Root] will be used for its best and highest use for events and giving back,” Morrison said. “This week is the last week it will be on its regular parking schedule.”

The public is invited on Monday, August 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to Rooted’s grand opening for a fresh cut and to help support a good cause.

Morrison said, “The entire day’s proceeds will benefit the Homeless Alliance’s Day Shelter program and the critical work they are doing serving adults and children facing homelessness.”

To learn more, visit the Rooted Barber Shop Facebook page.