Positive Tomorrows offers training for those working with children living in poverty

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Positive Tomorrows now offers High Structure – High Love™, a three-hour training program developed specifically for educators and professionals who are working with children living in poverty.

This trauma-informed training teaches the educational philosophy High Structure – High Love as it is used at Positive Tomorrows, Oklahoma’s only private, tuition-free elementary school specifically serving homeless children and their families.

Director of Education at Positive Tomorrows, Amy Brewer, is the program presenter.

After teaching in the public school system for eleven years, Brewer currently holds certifications in Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, and Mild to Moderate Disabilities. She serves on the Federal Reserve’s Economic Advisory Council as a poverty expert.

“High Structure – High Love is the philosophy we use at Positive Tomorrows to create a school climate that optimizes families’ and students’ opportunities for success,” said Brewer. “We will provide a predictable routine, and within that routine there will be limitless support. It’s simple, it works for everyone. It’s a mindset, and it’s free. Anyone can do it, and everyone should.”

Today, over 90 percent of Oklahoma City Public School students qualify for free lunch, and the number of students living in deep poverty is consistently rising. Classrooms are full of students who are overwhelmed by trauma, and who lack resources. Traditional classroom settings are often unable to accommodate these needs.

High Structure – High Love is a three-hour training that empowers participants to develop a deeper understanding of the daily struggles students living in deep poverty face. The program creates a standard of school culture and classroom climate that highlights routine and support.

“Our new teachers learned a lot and I really feel that the training gave them theory as well as practical handles for the classroom,” said Destiny Warrior, an educator at Epperly Heights and adjunct professor at the University of Oklahoma.

“Your training was the perfect opportunity to help them with strategies that will help them create great learning environments for their future students.”

Stephanie Pitts, Development and Outreach Coordinator, Oklahoma City Ballet said, “The Outreach teachers at Oklahoma City Ballet and I really enjoyed Ms. Brewer’s High Structure – High Love training. It gave us a much better understanding of what the students we serve on a daily basis are dealing with and the best ways to help them to enjoy their time with us, even when they are having a bad day.”

After attending the training, participants will leave with classroom and school-wide strategies to help staff better serve students living in deep poverty

“Our teachers are better prepared to go into this school year, confidently able to handle the issues presented when teaching children who are dealing with trauma,” Pitts added.

Each year more than 100 students at Positive Tomorrows receive a quality, trauma-informed education while their parents get the support they need to create a better life. The fee for the training is $100 at booking and paid expenses for the presenter. To schedule, contact Positive Tomorrows at 405-556-5082.

To learn more, visit positivetomorrows.org or download the program flyer here.