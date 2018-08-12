Paseo Arts Association issues FEAST 14 call for entries



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA, OK – The annual Paseo FEAST (Funding Emerging Art with Sustainable Tactics) artist event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 9, from 6-8 p.m. at Picasso Café, 3009 Paseo. The event, which combines a community dinner with artist proposals, will give five hopeful artists an opportunity to fund their project.

The Paseo Arts Association is currently accepting artist applications for this year’s FEAST #14.

Originating in Santa Fe, New Mexico, FEAST is an arts funding concept that came to Oklahoma City in 2012 through an initiative of two Paseo artists. At each FEAST event, patrons purchase a ticket, which includes their dinner and a ballot. That evening, each presenting artist will give a five-minute presentation of their projects.

Participates will then vote on the project of their choice, which will result in one winning artist (or group of artists) to receive a grant comprised of the evening’s proceeds.

According to the website, qualities that the selection committee will be looking for in artist project proposals include – innovation, quality of presentation, use of funds, creativity and feasibility.

Proposals do not need to be for entire projects, but can include specific aspects of a larger project. Examples given are travel funds for a photo shoot, rent for a theatre space for a performance already in development, design fees or printing costs for a book of poetry, or supplies for an artist-led community action or event.

Paseo FEAST grants have ranged from $700 to $2,000 per event and funded artists have included a fashion designer, a slam poetry group, a hip-hop artist & educator, a visual artist studying lichen and a sculptor.

Artist LaQuincey Reed was the FEAST 13 winner with his proposal, titled “Freed and Western.”

“Last year LaQuincey Reed received $1,500 to be used in making bronze sculptures depicting African-Americans in Western culture, said Executive Director Amanda Bleakley. “This is a great opportunity for any artist to get a project funded they are already working on or would like to start.”

Paseo FEAST grant recipients are required to return to the next Paseo FEAST dinner to share progress development on their winning project. All applicants must be a member of the Paseo Arts Association.

Artists of all disciplines are encouraged to apply by Friday, Sept. 14. Featured artists will be notified by Sept. 21.

For application criteria, submission details, rules and to view the Paseo FEAST #14 application go to: thepaseo.org/feast.

The Paseo District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment- all within walking distance.

For more information, contact the Paseo Arts Association at 405-525-2688 or amanda@thepaseo.org.