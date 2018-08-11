‘Painting with an Exacto Knife’ – Skirvin Paseo artist Marissa Raglin’s welcoming spirit along the journey of life



OKLAHOMA CITY – Marissa Raglin studied art therapy at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, and along the journey of life she fell in love with museums.

As sometimes happens with artistic spirits, for a time (2014, she indicated) Raglin felt as if she had hit a creative block. One day she began to use printed images in varied and unconventional ways, to create a new work of art. Soon she understood the practice as “painting with an Exacto Knife.” She reflects, “I’m ‘painting’ with images.”

This reporter first visited with Raglin in her studio at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel during breaks from the “Sovereignty Symposium,” an annual gathering of attorneys and others interested in legal developments in Indian Country across the United States.

The Skirvin regularly draws to its stories halls and ballrooms diverse meetings and clientele, which keeps things interesting for participants in the ongoing, and intriguing, “Paseo artist in residence” program there. The artist in residence is by no means chained to her or his desk studio during their sojourn. In July, Raglin’s art was the focus of a solo show at Norman’s Mainsite Contemporary Art. The opening reception there drew a large crowd and provided great satisfaction, she said.Here in the city, the artist in residence program is a joint venture of the historic Skirvin downtown hotel and the Paseo Arts Association. The guest artist, as a Skirvin note explains, “sets up their workshop inside the hotel, where the artist can share their creative process with guests. This gives our visitors the unique opportunity to get a ‘behind the scenes’ look into our artists’ work