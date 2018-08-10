National Group contends State Question 793 would improve access to quality eye care

Energeyes, a national nonprofit association representing optometrists who choose to practice in a corporate-affiliated environment, is taking an interest in the ballot initiative effort, through State Question 793, to provide all Oklahomans access to convenient, affordable and quality eye care.

Oklahoma is one of only three states prohibiting retailers from providing eye care services. Advocates of the ballot proposition assert the effect of this policy keeps prices artificially high and restricts access to affordable, quality eye care for those who need it most, particularly low-income families, children and senior citizens. S.Q. 793, a communication from advocates to The City Sentinel newspaper contended, “would simply put Oklahoma patients first by offering them more access to eye care similar to services currently enjoyed by high patient satisfaction in 47 states.”

This November, according to a message from the advocates, “Oklahomans have the opportunity to vote for modern vision care laws offering patients greater access to eye care by allowing licensed optometrists to practice in retail settings.

“This opportunity would provide numerous benefits to Oklahoma patients, including the ability for Oklahoma patients to receive eye care in a retail setting, while experiencing the same high standards and quality of care they receive in an independent optometrist’s office.”

The measure has secured ballot status for the statewide ballot on Tuesday, November 6. The communication sent to CapitolBeatOK concluded:

“S.Q. 793 will require optometrists practicing in retail settings to have exactly the same qualifications as those currently practicing throughout Oklahoma. These doctors will have OCTs, retinal cameras and additional advanced instrumentation to ensure the best care for Oklahoma patients.”