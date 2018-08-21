Launch of ‘Yes on 793’ – Advocates say measure to expand access and affordability of eye care in state

Staff Report

Yes on 793 has officially launched a coalition of consumer advocates, eldercare groups and retailers dedicated to improving access to affordable and convenient optical care for patients in Oklahoma. The group will advocate support for State Question 793, a November ballot initiative that would allow retail stores to offer vision care services such as eye exams and eyewear. “Our diverse coalition reflects how communities across Oklahoma are ready to finally bring the state’s outdated optometry laws into the 21st century and catch up with the 47 other states where patients have the freedom to obtain vision care in retail stores,” said Tim Tippit, Chairman of Yes on 793.

“We are honored to be working with these advocates to champion the need for improving access to high-quality vision care services for patients throughout the state. Together, we can help lead Oklahomans to a future with the same choice, convenience and affordability that millions of Americans currently enjoy.”

Yes on 793 coalition members include Oklahomans for Consumer Freedom, Oklahoma Silver Haired Legislature, Oklahoma Retail Merchants Association, Energeyes, Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, Americans for Prosperity – Oklahoma, Americans for Tax Reform, Costco, Walmart, DaVinci Equity Group and National Vision. S.Q. 793 would expand consumer choice for vision care by allowing patients to receive eye exams and purchase eyewear at affordable prices in convenient retail locations, such as Walmart and Costco. Oklahoma is one of only three states that does not currently allow patients to receive optical care in retail locations. Last week, the group took initial organizational steps to raise awareness of the measure in the minds of voters and press for approval on the November ballot. “Oklahoma’s outdated optical laws have long prevented consumers in the state from seeing better selection and variety of prices when shopping for eyewear,” said Gwendolyn Caldwell of Oklahomans for Consumer Freedom. “We are thrilled to be joining Yes on 793 to help bring these common-sense reforms and more choices and freedom to Oklahomans in November.”