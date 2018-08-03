In County Commissioner District No. 1 runoff, For Carrie Blumert



The City Sentinel endorsement

In the runoff election for Oklahoma County Commissioner District No. 1, The City Sentinel newspaper encourages Democrats to support Carrie Blumert. As a long-serving incumbent leaves office, the nomination process will conclude on Tuesday, August 28.

After a competitive first round, the contest is wide open, leaving to voters the opportunity to discern the best choice for a diverse constituency of varied interests and needs.

Under voting reforms, registered independents can vote alongside Democrats.

Carrie Blumert holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma State University, and an MPH from the University of Oklahoma.

She has knocked on doors throughout the sprawling district, making a good impression with citizens concerned not only with the day-to-day duties of the commissioner’s job (roads, bridges and related issues) but also with oversight of the long-troubled county jail.

Blumert actively promotes criminal justice reform, yet brings a depth of knowledge to challenges across the whole spectrum of county issues.

Her work at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department documents her experiences. She directs both the essential Wellness Now Coalition and the popular Open Streets OKC. The former has improved the lives of many, the latter has become a vibrant part of our community’s quality lifestyle.

Blumert garnered an impressive 14, 598 votes in the primary, reaching 45.76 percent backing in a four-candidate race.

This newspaper has supported the other Democratic hopeful, former state Sen. Al McAffrey (who in the primary had 8,752 votes, or 27.43 percent), in several of his past campaigns. McAffrey’s presence at the state Capitol “Free Julius Jones” rally on July 31 was noted, and appreciated, both here and in the community.

For the county commissioner’s job, we believe Blumert is best.

Carrie Blumert’s real-world experience on health policy and administration is solid, and her proven ability to work with everyone at the table makes us enthusiastic about her ability and promise.

The City Sentinel endorses her, knowing she will be an excellent commissioner if Democrats and Independents give their stamp of approval.

Editor’s Note: This is revised and updated from our primary endorsement, posted online before that election, and from the August print edition endorsement