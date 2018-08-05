Hey! GOP Runoff voters – Have you heard? Cindy Byrd is the best choice. Make her “Number One” as Auditor & Inspector
The City Sentinel Endorsement
As the editor of this newspaper reported earlier this year, “Her audits have led to the indictment and or required resignations of six public officials who were engaged in waste and/or corruption. Byrd oversaw a team that completed 304 of the 411 recent audits performed by the State Auditor’s Office.”Despite outrageous attacks emanating from penumbras in the imagination of one of opponents in primary election back in June, Byrd has kept her cool throughout the campaign. Sometimes, of course, keeping cool requires just enough venting (i.e. truth-telling) to make a difference.
In the final debate among the three primary hopefuls, Byrd forcefully rebutted smears uttered by her principal foe.
He is the fellow who has used his “famous last name” to hint he is related to the local district attorney.
“Cindy is a leader who is respected by her staff and the public officials she audits. She is a staunch believer in transparency and accountability. Cindy is, without a doubt, the most experienced, most qualified, and the best candidate to be our next State Auditor and Inspector.”
For Jones and for overburdened taxpayers, Byrd has been an able and excellent Number One. She has earned a shot at the top job.
In the GOP runoff on August 28,The City Sentinel proudly endorses Cindy Byrd as auditor and inspector. For Republicans serious about accountable and transparent government, and insistent on wise stewardship of taxpayer resources, vote for Cindy Byrd.
Note: This is revised and updated from The City Sentinel’s formal online endorsement of Byrd before the June primary.