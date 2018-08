Hey! GOP Runoff voters – Have you heard? Cindy Byrd is the best choice. Make her “Number One” as Auditor & Inspector

As the editor of this newspaper reported earlier this year, “Her audits have led to the indictment and or required resignations of six public officials who were engaged in waste and/or corruption. Byrd oversaw a team that completed 304 of the 411 recent audits performed by the State Auditor’s Office.”

certified public accountant (CPA),she is a member of the American Board of Forensic Accountants (OSCPA), and of AICPA (the American Institute of CPAs).

Despite outrageous attacks emanating from penumbras in the imagination of one of opponents in primary election back in June, Byrd has kept her cool throughout the campaign. Sometimes, of course, keeping cool requires just enough venting (i.e. truth-telling) to make a difference.

In the final debate among the three primary hopefuls, Byrd forcefully rebutted smears uttered by her principal foe.

He is the fellow who has used his “famous last name” to hint he is related to the local district attorney.