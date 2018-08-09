Fiestas Patrias OKC set for Sept 16 at Wiley Post Park

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY OK –The 2018 Fiestas Patrias OKC, an event celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day, will take place on Sunday, September 16, from 1 – 10 p.m. at Wiley Post Park, 2021 S. Robinson, in Oklahoma City.

The event is presented by Scissortail Community Development Corporation.

One of the largest Hispanic festivals of the year, Fiestas Patrias is expected to draw over 20,000 people to the free family oriented outdoor music and food festival celebrating Mexico’s heritage and culture. The free event is open to the public.

“Continuing our vision of cultural development both as an economic development tool and to strengthen the connection within families, it is with great pleasure that Scissortail Community Development Corp. presents one of the biggest events in the Hispanic community of Oklahoma: Fiestas Patrias OKC 2018,” said Robert Ruiz, President at Scissortail Community Development Corporation.

“Fiestas Patrias is the perfect example of what a community can build when partners come together with common purpose and clear vision,” Ruiz added. “Proceeds of the festival will benefit the Academia OKC program to help in sustaining and growing culturally relevant art in several schools throughout the metro.”

The festival will feature Internationally known Mexican Regional artists and live entertainment, including traditional folklore performances from different regions of Mexico. There will be horse culture, wrestling, a business expo and fun activities for the kids.

“Come and join in the opportunity for all of Oklahoma to celebrate the richness of Mexican culture with food and drinks, trade exhibition, and many other attractions,” Ruiz said.

Event sponsors and partners for 2018 include: the Consulate of Mexico in Little Rock, AR, The City of Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation, ChoiceMatters, ChoiceMatters for Kids, CMR Management, Capital Distributing, Burritos Tin Tan, La Tremenda, Tyler Media, HOLA Oklahoma, El Nacional Newspaper, and Cumulus Media.

At 7 p.m., the festival will feature a special ceremony called “El Grito de Independencia,” or “The Cry of Independence,” with Mexico’s Consulate General Mr. Rodolfo Quilantán-Arenas. “Come join in the opportunity for all Oklahomans to celebrate the richness of Mexican culture and heritage with food and drinks, business expo, activities for the kids, and many other attractions,” Ruiz added.

As a 501(c)3 non-profit, the Scissortail Community Development Corporation works to increase the abilities of Oklahomans to find a quality education, earn income, accumulate savings and own a home and business. Programs include ChoiceMatters, Aspiring Americans, Academia OKC and Vet SelfCare.

For more information contact Luis Hidalgo at 405-360-1200 or l.hidalgo@scissortailcdc.org, or visit the Fiestas Patrias Facebook event page.