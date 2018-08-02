Contractor becomes his own Whistle Blower

Todd Feehan. Dads Plumbing

It may sound odd but it is true. Starting in July, the owner of Dad’s Plumbing (that’s me) planned to begin producing YouTube videos.

These are not going to be your normal videos. Such videos will show you the shortcuts and how to DIY (do-it-yourself) plumbing. What you don’t know can hurt you, even if you are not doing the work yourself.

The best part is, it will not stop there! There will be tips on how to ask pros the right questions, so you can identify the difference between a poor technician or scandalous contractor, what is and is not acceptable, and much more. Regarding the “asking the right questions” much of the information is universal so it can lead to wins in other fields with the other trades. Here is a small taste of what to expect.

• Why you don’t understand what is happening – “This sounds complicated”

• What is ok to ask a contractor, what is not acceptable for him/her to ask you.

• What does code mean to me and why should I care?

Trust me when I say, “you’re not alone.” People call our office all the time asking many of those same questions, and more. Many of the trades have had large shortages of manpower over the last several years and that has left prices skyrocketing. There is a valid reason to be cautious –- you can lose lots of money and end up with additional damages should anything not be done correctly. The best way to protect a customer is for him or her to be an informed one. That’s just what we do at Dad’s Plumbing.

When we came up with this idea some people asked, “won’t that put a great deal of pressure on your own company?”. Not really. We believe it will forces the industry to bring up the standard for the communities we serve. Second, providing such information helps our communities, it does not hinder them. More companies should do so. We believe it is one of the many reasons that our customers call us. And we like the challenge.

So, you get to be the winner and you don’t have to spend a dime. Should you have suggestions for a topic, give us a call or find us on Facebook and give us a shout out. That is where we will update people about the videos were making, as they get released and the links to find them.

“It’s my belief that all business owners have an obligation to the communities we provide our services to. We are the community leaders. Transparency begins with us the owners and those unwilling to be transparent should be held accountable, that includes me.”

Note: Todd Feehan is Owner of Dad’s Plumbing. His column appears in each print edition of The City Sentinel newspaper, on the business page.