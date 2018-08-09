Canterbury Voices hosts auditions for adult and children’s chorus starting Aug 10

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Oklahoma’s premier community choir, Canterbury Voices, is hosting auditions for its adult and children’s choirs this month. Auditions for the adult chorus will be held the evening of August 10 and auditions for Canterbury Youth Voices will be held on August 9 and 25.

All voice parts are needed for the adult chorus. Individuals 18 and up are eligible to join. Auditions will take place from 6 – 8 p.m. at Oklahoma City University’s Wanda L. Bass School of Music. Singers should prepare one piece, which can be a folk tune, hymn, art song, or aria. A professional accompanist is provided.

Singers will also be asked to vocalize with Canterbury’s artistic director, Dr. Randi Von Ellefson. Audition appointments must be booked in advance and can be made by calling 405-232-7464. Click here to learn more.

Canterbury Voices will present three concerts in its 50th anniversary (2018 – 2019) season – Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem on November 11; Canterbury Christmas on December 2; and Carmina Burana on April 13, 2019.

Canterbury will also perform as part of the Oklahoma City Philharmonic’s first Classics concert on September 15. The chorus will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, conducted by the Philharmonic’s new music director Alexander Mickelthwate. All concerts will take place at the Civic Center Music Hall.

Canterbury Youth Voices (CYV) will host auditions for its Oklahoma City choirs on August 9, and its Moore choirs on August 25. Students in grades 2 through 12 are eligible to join. CYV auditions require no advanced preparation, but appointments are required. Visit the website to make an appointment.

Canterbury Youth Voices is an extracurricular choir for young singers that takes is active during the academic year. Students will perform in at least two concerts throughout the year. In addition, select CYV choirs will perform in Canterbury’s War Requiem concert and the Canterbury Christmas concert with the adult chorus.

Youth Voices was recently selected to perform in Normandy, France for a D-Day Remembrance Ceremony in June of 2020, and students who join the choir this fall are eligible to participate in that event. Go online for more information on CYV.

Canterbury encourages the development of the arts through its large-scale choral music performances and multiple music education programs, attracting world-renowned performers to share their talents in Oklahoma City. For more information, visit CanterburyOKC.com or contact us at (405) 232-7464.