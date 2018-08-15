32nd OCU Hall of Honor luncheon announces new inductees

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University’s Meinders School of Business will honor three business and community leaders during its 32nd annual Oklahoma Commerce & Industry Hall of Honor luncheon on Thursday, October 25 at the downtown Cox Convention Center.

The 2018 inductees are: Sue Ann Arnall, president of the Arnall Family Foundation, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award; Richard Tanenbaum, CEO of Gardner Tanenbaum Holdings, will be honored with the Chairman’s Award; and Ronnie Irani, president and CEO of RKI Energy Resources, will be presented with the President’s Award.

The Oklahoma Commerce & Industry Hall of Honor luncheon is the premier event benefitting the Meinders School of Business scholarship program.

Melissa Cory, director of communications and director of the business school’s executive and professional education efforts, called the luncheon an “opportunity to celebrate visionaries, leaders and role models for our students, who are the next generation of business and community leaders.” Cory added, “We are thrilled to honor leaders who have made significant contributions to our state and region through their dedication and support to our community.”

Sue Ann Arnall created and managed natural gas and oil marketing departments during her 20-year career. She pioneered numerous transportation opportunities and exchange agreements with the major U.S. pipelines, trucking companies, railroads, and refineries. She also managed commodity futures-trading. She is president of the Arnall Family Foundation, which provides services for vulnerable, children and animals. Amall is also president of four other businesses in the Essay Management Services, LLC family.

Sue Ann obtained a BA in economics and a JD from the University of Tulsa, where she serves as trustee. She is a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association, and is on the board of directors for the Central Oklahoma Humane Society, Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics, and Allied Arts; and is an executive in residence at Oklahoma City University.

With over 35 years of commercial real estate experience including development, acquisition and brokerage, Richard Tanenbaum has owned and operated more than 18 restaurants in Texas, including the Atchafalaya River Front Café.

As CEO, Tanenbaum has increased the asset base of GTH’s commercial portfolio as well as the company’s industrial, office, retail and multi-family construction capabilities. Since 1997, he has overseen the company’s commercial growth from 800,000 square feet to over 6,000,000 square feet. Tanenbaum has completed over 35 projects totaling more than $350,000,000, making GTH one of Oklahoma’s largest developers.

Tanenbaum is a member of the Commercial Real Estate Council, a board member of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce and co-chairman of the chamber’s Total Resource Development Campaign.

Before forming RKI Energy Resources, Ronnie Irani was founder, president and CEO of RKI Exploration & Production, which he built into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise prior to its sale in 2015.

With over 37 years of experience in the energy industry, Irani was senior vice president and general manager with Dominion Resources, a fortune 200 company. He has also served in senior executive positions for Louis Dreyfus Natural Gas Corp. and Woods Petroleum Corporation, both NYSE companies headquartered in Oklahoma City.

Irani earned his BS in chemistry from Bombay University in India, holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in petroleum engineering from University of Oklahoma, and an MBA from Oklahoma City University. Irani has also completed the Executive Management Program offered by the Independent Petroleum Association of America in conjunction with Harvard University.

Irani is past chairman and executive committee member of the board of visitors of OU’s Mewbourne College of Earth & Energy. He is past chairman of the Oklahoma Energy Explorers and serves on the board of directors of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. He is a past president and founding board member of the India – U.S. Chamber of Commerce of Greater OKC.

Irani is an independent director on the board of Enable Midstream Partners, LP. He has served on the following boards: Quest Resources, Seventy Seven Energy, Inc. (NYSE-SSE), the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, the Integrated Petroleum Environmental Consortium (IPEC), the U.S. Department of Energy Industry Oil Review Panel, the Oil & Gas Compact Commission and the Sarkeys Energy Center.

Individual tickets and corporate sponsorships for the Hall of Honor luncheon are available online. For more information, contact Cory at 405-208-5540.