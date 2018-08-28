Mesta Festa and Uptown 23rd 5K set for Sept. 23

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The 2018 Mesta Festa, sponsored by the Mesta Park Neighborhood Association, will take place Sunday, September 23 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Perle Mesta Park, at NW 18th and Shartel Avenue.

Mesta Festa is free and open to the public, and will include a beer and wine garden, outdoor games, live music and dance performances, sand volleyball, local artists, pop-up shopping booths, and food trucks.

Performances throughout the day will include the OKC Dance Centre, Jarvix, Ken Pomeroy, Maddie Razook, Bad Jokes and the Thunder Drummers. Food trucks that will be at the event include Tasty Snow, ​Mighty Corndog, and Kayak.

Elk Valley Brewery is partnering with RideOKC during Mesta Festa to offer guided bike rides and early sneak peeks at the brewery, located at 520 N Meridian Avenue. Rides are scheduled for up to 12 people at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5 p.m., during the fest, and will include beer tastings at the taproom.

Sign-ups will be available at the RideOKC table and the Elk Valley table in the Beer Garden. Participants must purchase a wristband to the beer garden to sign up for the bike ride and tour.

“We’re very excited to open our brewery and taproom this fall, just a few blocks south of Mesta Park and Heritage Hills,” said John Elkins, founder and head brewer of Elk Valley Brewing Co. “We’ve been receiving really warm welcomes from everyone so far, and our goal is to be a great gathering place for all of our neighbors.”

Funds raised at Mesta Festa benefit the Mesta Park Neighborhood Association, contributing a significant portion to its annual budget.

Mesta Festa is full of family-friendly activities sponsored by many local neighborhood businesses. For more information email mestafesta@mestapark.org, go to mestapark.org or visit the Mesta Park Facebook page.

For the second year in a row, the Uptown 23rd District Association 5K Fun Run will also take place on Sept. 23 starting at 10 a.m. through the tree-lined streets of historic Mesta Park and Heritage Hills.

Uptown 23rd is located between Broadway Ave. to Pennsylvania Ave. in between 22nd and 24th Streets

The official after-race party will be held at the 23rd annual Mesta Festa. Running expert Mark Bravo from OK Runner will be announcing the race. The race is chip-timed and certified, with runner prizes for age categories.

Race sponsors include Oklahoma City University, 84 Hospitality Group, Ponyboy, Oklahoma’s Credit Union, COOP Ale Works, Chick N Beer, Pizzeria Gusto, Back Door Barbecue, MENT Apparel, Dunkin’ Donuts, FKG Consulting, The Pump, Bunker Club, and OK Runner.

Adult 5K Run tickets are $30 and the Kids 5K are $15. Proceeds will benefit the Uptown 23rd District Association.

Admission to the low-point beer station and the high-point beer and wine garden will require a wristband, which will be available for purchase at the entrance to the garden for $20 per person. Only those 21 years of age and older with a valid ID may enter the beer and wine garden.

Mesta Festa shirts will also be available for sale on the day of the event. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

A map of the race track and race tickets are available at uptown23rd.com/5k. For more information, visit the Uptown 23rd 5K Facebook page.