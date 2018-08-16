Inaugural VegFest OKC to be held at Myriad Gardens



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Oklahoma City’s first ever VegFest will be held on Saturday, September 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. downtown on the Great Lawn at Myriad Botanical Gardens, 301 W. Reno.

The free inaugural event will feature over 50 local vendors and exhibitors; guest speakers, wellness coaches, and cooking demonstrations. At the Kid’s Corner children can learn how to plant seeds and take them home to watch them grow.

“We are so excited to be the host location for Oklahoma’s first VegFest,” said Leslie Spears, Myriad Gardens Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “A part of our mission at the Myriad Gardens is promoting an appreciation for plants, gardens and environmental stewardship.

“VegFest is a festival that celebrates all of that while promoting healthy living and environmental sustainability,” Spears added. “We hope Oklahoma City will come out and enjoy this free community event.”

Founded by the Vegan Society, VegFest will be hosted in multiple states across the U.S and in other countries. https://www.vegansociety.com/go-vegan/how-go-vegan

With sales of plant-based food reaching $3.7 billion last year, people and companies are starting to recognize the benefits that go along with a compassionate lifestyle.

According to VegFest committee member, Emma Ryan, vegans and non-vegans will experience plant-based eating’s many flavors and learn how each of us can protect the planet, our health, and animals by simply making different lifestyle choices.

“I have this crazy dream where we all live in a state of complete vitality – where we are full of life, all the time,” said Ryan, an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and sports nutritionist. “My drive started with a passion for food and turned into a passion to change people’s stories. Working with me means learning to eat delicious food that just so happens to make you feel more alive than you’ve ever imagined.”

“Learn how to get the most out of your grocery shopping – maybe even get a henna tattoo as a reminder of the day,” Ryan said.

On the main stage participants will hear about the benefits of transitioning to a vegan lifestyle, growing your own food, natural healing, and about the life of a cattle rancher turned vegan.

Event keynote speakers include: Dr. Jimmy Conway, Orthopedic Surgeon and Plant Based OKC founder; Dale Spoonsmore, urban farmer and “From Seed to Spoon” app creator; Zak Shelton, third generation TX cattle rancher turned vegan entrepreneur; and Dr. Amit Gumman, acupuncturist and owner of Harmony Healing & Nutraceuticals.

Fitness experts on hand will include Shannon Stephens, Yoga Medicine teacher with Soul Yoga; Miranda Chisolm with Hidden Dragon Yoga; Jon Pennington from Four Star Fitness; Audrey Price with Higher Ground Running; and a representative from Defy Ninja Warrior Gym of Edmond.

Event sponsors include: Regent Bank, Spears Chiropractic, Strayhorn Marina, VegFund, and The Vegan Society.

Vendor booths will feature information and products from earth friendly businesses such as Red Earth Vegan, Sprouts, Urban Tea House, CBD Plus, Akins Natural Foods, Friendly Market, Frontier Produce and the Nourished Food Company.

Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue Sanctuary will be there with their piglets and adoptions will be available from Underdogs Rescue and Edmond Animal Services.

Offering refreshments throughout the day will be food trucks such as Holey Rollers, Junction Coffee, Just Desserts, PlantvibesOKC, Plat’s Provisions Co., Taza Fresh Peel and the Loaded Bowl.

For a complete lineup, visit vegfestokc.com.