Doggy Dip ’N Dash set for Sept. 8 at OKC’s Earlywine Park

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – As OKC Parks closes out its 2018 summer swimming season, on Saturday, September 8, the public is invited to treat their furry family members to the Doggy Dip ’N Dash fun run and swim event at Earlywine Park and Family Aquatic Center, 3101 SW 119th Street.

Hosted by the Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department, the fun begins with a 1.5-mile run around the park for dogs and their human companions, followed by swimming for the dogs at the aquatic center. Guests can choose to do one event, or both.

“We are excited to offer a pet-friendly event for the community,” said Chris Lucas with the Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department. “As a Parks and Recreation Department, it is important for us to enhance the quality of life for all our community members, and what better way to do so by offering activities for our pet companions.

“If you are looking for a ‘paw’some time for you and your puppy dog, join us,” Lucas added.

Dogs 30 pounds and under will participate in the Dash fun run starting at 10 a.m., then take a Dip until 11:30 a.m. For dogs over 30 pounds, the run will be held at 11:30 a.m., with swimming until 1 p.m. Spaces are limited in each weight category.

Dogs must be dog- and human-friendly, be at least 4 months old, have proof of a rabies vaccination, be spayed or neutered, and be accompanied by an adult human.

Dogs must also be on a leash during the run, and when being escorted in and out of the aquatic center. The swimming portion of the event is for dog swimmers only.

There is a two dog per person limit. If you wish to bring more than two dogs, you will need to find another person to accompany you. Dog escorts must be at least 18 years old.

Online registration okc.gov/parksignup is now open and closes at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 7. Registration is required for each dog.

Walkers, wheelchairs, and strollers are welcome.

Dash Only or Dip Only is $5 or $8 for both. Day-of registration will be available before the start of the races from 9:15 – 9:45 a.m. and 10:45 – 11:15 a.m. Payment can be made by cash or cards only. Day-of registration will be $8 for Dash or Dip Only and $15 for both activities.

Earlywine as well we Will Rogers Family Aquatic Center, at 3201 N Grand Blvd., provides fun for all ages with zero-depth entries, sprayground-like water features, large slides, concession stands, shade structures and birthday party pavilions.

Both centers offer swimming lessons throughout the summer for children of all ages and abilities.

To participate as a volunteer for the Doggie Dip ‘N Dash or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Katie Koppari at 405.297.2279 or Kaitlyn.koppari@okc.