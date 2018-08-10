Red Shoe Gala to support families in medical crisis

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Ronald McDonald House Charities® Oklahoma City supporters are inviting the public to attend the 2018 Red Shoe Gala at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 11. The event will take place at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club, 7700 N. Grand Boulevard, to support Ronald McDonald House® Charities Oklahoma City (RMHC-OKC).

The event is co-chaired by Dave and Stacy Lopez, along with Lindsey and Brandon Hart.

“If you ever need a good reason to dress up and have a good time with friends, this is it,” said Stacy. “Not only will you have a memorable evening, but you are doing it with a purpose. You will leave with the incredible feeling you have positively impacted the health and well-being of countless children by providing a ‘home-away-from-home’ for their families and loved ones.”

The evening begins with a cocktail reception followed by dinner and the Red Shoe Award presentation. The evening will conclude with live music featuring Weekend All Stars and dancing.

“After attending the event the last four years, we realized what a profound and direct effect this Gala makes on raising money to house families in medical crisis, said Lindsey Hart, Red Shoe Gala Co-Chair. “You get to show off your red shoes, enjoy fine dining, dance to the fabulous live entertainment and bid on some exceptional auction items. All to support Oklahoma families.”

This year’s Red Shoe Award recipient will honor Jodi Sanchez, Community Volunteer.

The Red Shoe recipient is a member of the community whose actions have positively impacted Ronald McDonald House Charities® Oklahoma City.

“Every year our organization thinks of all the people who have truly impacted our mission to help families in a medical crisis,” said Susan Adams, RMHC-OKC President and CEO. “We look for someone who goes above and beyond and carries themselves with integrity, compassion and sense of community. We feel that Jodi embodies these qualities and so much more.”

For the past 14 years, Jodi Sanchez has served on the charity’s Board of Directors and Advisory Board, has helped organize fundraising events and has volunteered as a Guest Chef to serve evening meals to guest families. All of this to help keep families together and near the medical resources needed for their hospitalized child.

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that keeps families with sick children close to each other and the medical care their child needs when they need it most.

With a Ronald McDonald House and a Ronald McDonald Family Room in Oklahoma City, RMHC-OKC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children’s care

“Join us for an unforgettable night while supporting RMHC-OKC’s mission to keep families together during a medical crisis,” said Adams.

To learn more about sponsorships and tickets, call Susan Adams at 405-424-6873 ext. 104. For more information, visit rmhc-okc.org.