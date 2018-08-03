For Linda Murphy, in the Republican runoff for Superintendent of Public Instruction

The City Sentinel endorsement

In 1994, educator Linda Murphy was the Republican nominee for superintendent of public instruction, almost winning against a strong and high-quality Democratic incumbent.

She ran in that race as a four-square conservative.

Murphy is consistent and principled.

Murphy is intelligent, understands classroom challenges facing today’s students.

Murphy is as honest and upright a person as can be found running for office in the Sooner State this year.

Murphy believes in efficient, transparent and accountable government.

She has been a leader all her life – serving as a delegate to Girls State from Cheyenne High School. Murphy earned her B.S. degree (magna cum laude) from Southwestern Oklahoma State University, with an emphasis on special and elementary education. She is a veteran of classroom instruction, spending time in the Lookeba-Sickles Public Schools (K-8), in Hinton (6-12), and later in Avant Public Schools (K-8), where she was also director of testing. She has worked in productive business endeavors during a long career.

Murphy served both Governor Frank Keating (as an education advisor) and as Deputy Commissioner of Labor (workforce education and training) for the late Brenda Reneau.

On the merits, Republicans are encouraged to nominate Linda Murphy as their standard-bearer when they vote in the runoff election on Tuesday, August 28.