The Society for Diversity honors Oklahoma State University

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Recently, Oklahoma State University was honored with the 2018 Innovation + Inclusion Leadership Award from the Society for Diversity. Dr. Jovette Dew, assistant vice president for institutional diversity, accepted the award on behalf of OSU during the Diversity 4.0 Conference in June.

The Innovation + Inclusion Leadership Award recipients are selected based on their use of innovative or advanced equity, diversity and inclusion technology, next-generation strategies for inclusion or culture change, management learning/collaboration and revenue generation or cost saving from inclusion efforts.

“OSU is honored and humbled to be a recipient of the Society for Diversity’s 2018 Innovation + Leadership Award,” said Dr. Jason F. Kirksey, vice president for the Division of Institutional Diversity and chief diversity officer at OSU. “During the past decade, the committed and engaged leadership of President Burns Hargis has propelled OSU to one of the most highly decorated institutions in the United States in terms nationally prestigious diversity and inclusion awards and honors.”

OSU is also the recipient of the 2012-2017 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine and the 2017 Dr. Roosevelt Thomas Champion of Diversity Award from the American Association for Access, Equity, and Diversity.

In addition, OSU is one of 15 schools in the nation to receive the HEED Award six consecutive years and is ranked in the annual Top 100 Degree Producers edition of Diverse Issues in Higher Education. OSU is also ranked among the top 50 colleges for military veterans. Military Times, an online new source, included the university among the top 100 in its ‘best colleges’ rankings in 2018.

The Society for Diversity began in June 2009 as a virtual professional association for workplace diversity and inclusion efforts. Its mission is to educate and equip diversity executives and professionals with the tools needed to create and execute effective diversity and inclusion strategies; share information and resources through an international business network. The Society aims to establish a global standard of quality in the field of diversity.

The organization identifies itself as the largest professional association dedicated exclusively to diversity and inclusion with the goal to help members become the most knowledgeable, skilled and practicing diversity experts in the world.

Oklahoma State University has more than 36,000 students across its five-campus system and more than 25,000 on its combined Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, with students from all 50 states and around 120 nations. Established in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 260,000 students who have been serving Oklahoma and the world for 125 years.

To learn more about the Society for Diversity and the award, visit societyfordiversity.org. More information regarding OSU’s efforts to promote a culture of inclusion can be found online.