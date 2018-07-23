OKC Town Hall Lecture Series announces 2018-2019 speakers

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Originated by the Junior League of Oklahoma City in 1933, The OKC Town Hall Lecture Series will feature six nationally recognized experts in healthcare, environmental issues, antique appraisal, entertainment and geocarb science.

In its 86th consecutive season, the lectures will be presented on the third Thursday of the months of September, October, November, February, March and April at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Servant, 14343 N, MacArthur Blvd.

The long running lecture series was conceived to enhance life in Oklahoma by providing a forum for nationally recognized speakers to inform, enlighten and entertain with timely topics.

“Our sponsors, members and donors deserve much thanks for our ongoing success,” said OKC Town Hall President Carleen Burger. “I can think of no better entertainment value in all of America.”

On September 20, Dr. G. Keith Smith will speak about the “Future of Healthcare.” A board certified anesthesiologist, Smith is the founder of The Surgery Center of Oklahoma, an outpatient surgery facility owned by over 90 top physicians and surgeons in Oklahoma City. In 2009, Smith created a website featuring all-inclusive pricing for various surgical procedures that gained him national and international attention. His most recent effort is the launch of the Free Market Medical Association, which provides a platform where those seeking high quality, affordable healthcare can find free market-minded physicians and facilities. Smith has appeared on FOX, NBC, and ABC and has had published articles in The New York Times, Time Magazine, and Forbes.

October 18 will spotlight country western singer and author, Jimmy Wayne. Wayne is a former foster kid turned award-winning country recording artist whose songs highlight the cause of children in foster care. Wayne walked halfway across America in 2010 to raise awareness for kids who are aging out of the foster care system. He has helped further by working on legislative bills. His hits include “Stay Gone”, “Paper Angels”, and “I Love You This Much.” In 2009, Wayne toured with Brad Paisley and recorded “Sara Smile” with Hall and Oates. He has performed at the Grand Ole Opry more than 215 times. In 2014 he released Walk to Beautiful: The Power of Love and a Homeless Kid Who Found the Way, a New York Times bestselling memoir. His goal is to build transitional homes for those who age out of foster care without a place to live.

Known as “The Sensible Environmentalist,” Dr. Patrick Moore will make his presentation on November 15. An environmental movement leader for over 40 years, Moore co-founded Greenpeace where he served as its Canadian President and as a Director of Greenpeace International for six years. Moore is committed to finding solutions to the world’s environmental issues based on science and logic. He was a member of British Columbia government-appointed Round Table on the Environment and Economy from 1990-1994. In 1990, Moore founded and chaired the BC Carbon Project, a group that worked to develop a common understanding of climate change.

On February 21, 2019, the series will feature Oklahoma writer and producer Nancy Miller. A consulting producer on CMT’s Nashville, she served as executive producer on Lifetime’s series Against the Wall. She created the acclaimed TNT series Saving Grace, starring Academy Award winner Holly Hunter. Miller also created and served as executive producer on the drama series Leaving L.A. and Any Day Now starring Annie Potts. She was the creator and producer of the television series The Round Table and has worked on many others, including CSI:Miami and The Closer. After living in Los Angles for 36 years, she recently moved back to Oklahoma City.

Fine arts appraiser for Antiques Roadshow, Meredith Meuwly will speak on March 22 on the topic of “Going Once, Twice, Sold!” Meuwly earned her Bachelor’s degree in Classical Studies and Art History from Duke University. She received a Master’s Degree in Modern Art, Connoisseurship, and The History of the Art Market from Christie’s Education in New York. She served in the Christie’s New York Antiquities Department as sale coordinator and cataloguer of ancient Greek, Roman, Egyptian and Near Eastern art. While there, she worked on high profile auctions including the Doris Duke Estate and the John W. Kluge Morven Collection of Ancient Art. Meuwly serves as Heritage Auctions’ Director of Appraisals and on the ISA Fine Art Committee as an instructor for Fine Arts and guest lecturer.

Shelly Finley, Deputy Program Manager for the GeoCarb Science Museum at the University of Oklahoma will speak on April 18. A native Oklahoman, Finley graduated from Northwestern State University of Louisiana where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Physics and a Master of Science in Applied Physics. An Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellow, Finley joined the National Science Foundation Office of Polar Programs and traveled to Antarctica and Kangerlussuaq, Greenland. She worked at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station where she served as the Science and Technical Project Services Supervisor and Winter Site Manager for the U.S Antarctic Program. Asteroid 22586 Shellyhynes is named after Finley in honor of her dedication to her students.

OKC Town Hall Lecture season tickets for all six programs can be purchased online for $90 at www.okctownhall.com. Single lecture tickets are $30. Tickets will also be available at the door. A luncheon with the speaker will immediately follow the lecture at the church. The event will allow guests to interact with the speaker and submit questions. Season tickets for the luncheon are $120 and individual tickets are $20. For more details, call 405-755-1417 or visit javanhorn@cox.net.

“Donations in addition to ticket prices are greatly appreciated and help ensure the quality of the speakers,” Carleen said.

For more ticket information call 405-202-4262 or email townhallsales@gmail.com.