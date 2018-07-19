The City Sentinel

A Date with Iris on N. Western Avenue – Sidewalk Sale Thursday and Friday

Lovely flowers, stationery and much more are yours to peruse and purchase at “A Date with Iris,” N.W. 41 and Western. Photos by Patrick B. McGuigan

Patrick B. McGuigan

OKLAHOMA CITY – The annual sidewalk sale is underway at one our favorite small businesses – “A date with Iris” at the corner of N.W. 41 and Western Avenue.

The “bargain bins” are the best places to look for discounted hidden treasures, at prices across the range from $1, $2, $5 and $10. You might even find the perfect stocking stuffer for Christmas, or miscellaneous presents.

An assortment of flowers, gifts and holiday items can be found – some vases, décor, gifts and more discounted up to 75 percent. There is even an eclectic collection of books, matches and other items.

Is someone you love (or simply like) having a special occasion this week? Stop in and see what flowers and greenery are available for that special person.

The formal address is 4201 N. Western, 73118. Visit today until 6:30 p.m., tomorrow from 10 .am. To 6:30 p.m. or Saturday form 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information, visit www.adatewithiris.com, or telephone 405-604-5959.

Baby, it’s hot outside – but “A Date with Iris” has great bargains in the annual sidewalk sale Thursday, Friday and Saturday. And, they won’t mind if you step inside to cool off for a bit. Just be sure not to let the escape-artist kitty sneak out. Photos by Patrick B. McGuigan

