Fall Harvest Fest celebrates OKC Beautiful’s 50th anniversary

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The “MOB,” not that one, the Making Oklahoma City Beautiful “MOB” Young Professionals are hosting a “Fall Harvest Festival” in celebration of OKC Beautiful’s 50th anniversary. The event will take place from 2 – 5 p.m., on Sunday, October 21 at Delmar Gardens, 1225 Southwest 2nd Street, in the heart of Oklahoma City’s Farmers Market district.

“The event will feature a community chili cook-off, local and seasonal cider and beer, pumpkin carving, a DIY caramel apple dipping bar, colorful mums for sale, and a farmer’s market featuring organic fall produce from the OKC Harvest school garden program,” said Kristen Milburn, OKC Beautiful Program Director.

“Proceeds from the event will benefit OKC Beautiful programs including LitterBlitz, OKC Harvest, Mother Earth, Teen Board, MOB Young Professionals, and more.

“The MOB Young Professionals represent diverse careers and range in age from 22-35.” Milburn added. “They meet regularly throughout the year to connect with local leaders and fellow young professionals while learning about new and exciting things happening in the city,”

The chili cook-off will be open to corporate and individual entries. Prizes will be awarded for the community first place winner and the sponsor judge winner. The Big Friendly Beer Bus will be parked on site tapping seasonal beers and ciders from local breweries. You can be creative and build your own treat at the caramel apple bar. Have fun participating in the pumpkin carving activities.

Organizers invite participants to “grab their chili selections, a beer, a caramel apple and find a seat at the pumpkin-carving table.”

In the afternoon OKC Harvest student farmers and garden champion teachers will host a farmer’s market. OKC Harvest is OKC Beautiful’s school and community vegetable garden program serving community programs like the YMCA, NSO, and under-resourced schools in the Oklahoma City and Putnam City public school systems.

Through OKC Beautiful’s Oklahoma City Harvest initiative, metro neighborhoods, schools and community centers are provided with opportunities to plan, grow, maintain and harvest fruits and vegetables using sustainable and environmentally sound gardening practices.

During the event, guests will have the opportunity to meet the farmers and buy organic school garden veggies such as broccoli, cauliflower, squash, kale, carrots, radishes, onions, and garlic. There will also be mums for sale.

All proceeds from the farmers market will go back into their gardens OKC Beautiful is committed to providing metro neighborhoods, schools and community centers with opportunities to plan, grow, maintain and harvest fruits and vegetables using sustainable and environmentally sound gardening practices.

Teachers will use this opportunity to motivate the kids and teach them entrepreneurial skills

Now through September 1, Fall Harvest Fest tickets are $25 each, which include: two beer tickets, chili, and free access to activities like pumpkin carving and caramel apple dipping. After September 1, individual tickets will be $30.

To sponsor or participate in the chili cook-off contest, contact Kristen Milburn at kristen@okcbeautiful.com. This is a zero landfill event. Must be 21+ to attend.

Tickets can be purchased online. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

To learn more about OKC Beautiful, visit okcbeautiful.com.