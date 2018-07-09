Green Connections’ 10th Annual Prairie Dinner & Concert goes urban

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The 2018 Green Connections’ Prairie Dinner Gone Urban and Concert is scheduled for Saturday, September 15. Normally held each autumn on the prairie at Turtle Rock Farm near Billings, this year’s dinner, celebrating the event’s 10th anniversary, will take place at DC on Film Row, 609 W. Sheridan, in Oklahoma City.

The traditional multi-course local foods dinner will be catered once again by chefs Kamala Gamble and Barbara Mock from Oklahoma City’s Kam’s Kookery at Guilford Gardens. Wine will be provided from the Woods & Waters Winery vineyard located near Anadarko.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with conversation, music, appetizers, and wine. Dinner will follow at 7 p.m. outdoors in the Dunlap Codding courtyard, with a full concert beginning at 8 p.m. Seating is limited.

Performing this year’s après dinner concert will be Mary Reynolds and Louise Goldberg, also known as Miss Brown to You.

“We are excited to offer the ‘Prairie Dinner’ in an urban setting this year,” said Pat Hoerth Batchelder, program leader and resident of the CommonWealth Urban Farms community in Oklahoma City and co-owner of Turtle Rock Farm. “It’s always been such a magical evening and we’re expecting it to be so again.

“All the ingredients will be present: scrumptious local food and wine, stirring and soulful live music, good company and the chance to be aware of the beauty of evening in an urban setting.”

Green Connections is a 501c3 organization dedicated to Earth education. Proceeds from this fundraising event will go to support sustainability and Earth education programs in Oklahoma, including the work with Transition OKC.

“Something comes over us when we realize it’s time for the annual Green Connections’ Prairie Dinner and Concert,” Pat added. “It is our favorite event of the whole year.”

Tickets to the event are $75. Reservations can be made by visiting greenconnectionsOK.org.

Register through PayPal for online donation. (PayPal account not needed). To pay by check, print the registration form before submitting it electronically. Mail checks along with the completed form to Green Connections, 1000 NW 32nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73118.

On October 19 and 20, Green Connections will be one of several organizations sponsoring a two-day event featuring theologian Matthew Fox, educator of the Creation Spirituality tradition. Fox will discuss “The Order of the Sacred Earth” and “Teaching of the Mystics” at the Church of the Open Arms in Oklahoma City. Check the website for more details.

For more information, call Pat at 580-917-6011.