Canterbury Youth Voices to perform at 2020 D-Day Commemoration in France

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Canterbury Youth Voices (CYV) has been selected to perform at the D-Day Memorial Parade and Musical Salute to the Veterans in Normandy, France in June of 2020.

Approximately 100 CYV singers, ranging in age from 2nd to 12th grade, will sit on the dais with dignitaries and perform two pieces at a ceremony and wreath laying at the American Cemeteries in both Brittany and Omaha Beach. In addition, the group will perform in a feature concert. CYV will be the official vocal musical unit of the 2020 D-Day events and an official representative of the United States.

“When we were first contacted by the organization preparing this event, we were elated.” said Pam Mowry, executive director of Canterbury Voices, the parent organization of CYV. “We’ve known that our choirs are an accomplished group of young singers for some time, and this is wonderful validation. We are honored to present beautiful music as a tribute to those who made sacrifices to preserve our freedom.”

Canterbury Youth Voices is fundraising now to help defray the cost of the trip and minimize expenses to the families of singers performing. Canterbury will fully cover the cost of the trip for students who have demonstrated financial need.

Auditions will be held for Canterbury Youth Voices Central Choir, on Tuesday, August 9 at Oklahoma City University, and the Moore Choir on Saturday, August 25 at Capitol Hill Baptist Church. Students who audition and are accepted will also have the opportunity to participate in the trip. For more information on CYV auditions, contact Joanie Gregory-Pullen, Programs Manager, call 405-232-7464, or visit CanterburyOKC.com.

Canterbury Youth Voices (CYV) is a curricular and performance-based youth choral program run by Canterbury Voices, Oklahoma’s leading community choir. CYV enhances the artistic and personal skills of children from a variety of ethnic and economic backgrounds in grades 2 through 12.

Canterbury Voices averages an enrollment of 125 children each year representing 77 different schools across the Oklahoma City metro area. Children attending public, private and parochial schools, and those who are home schooled, may audition.

Now in its 49th season, Canterbury Voices encourages the development of the arts through its large-scale choral music performances and multiple music education programs, attracting world-renowned performers to share their talents in Oklahoma City.

Those interested in donating to the trip fundraising effort should contact Canterbury’s Development Manager, Breana Aldrich, at 405-232-7464. For more information, visit CanterburyOKC.com.