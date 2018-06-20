The City Sentinel

The City Sentinel Endorsements, June 26, 2018 Election

NOTE: These are June 26, 2018 primary endorsements only. Newspaper management will review all races for the runoff (if necessary) and general elections later this year.

Local (Oklahoma City) races

State Senate District 22, Republican Primary
Stephanie Bice

Senate District 40, Democratic Primary
George E. Young

House District 83, Republican Primary
Jason Reese

House District 101, Republican Primary
Tess Teague

Oklahoma County Assessor, Republican Primary
Gary Banz

Oklahoma County Commissioner District 1, Democratic Primary
Carrie Blumert

Oklahoma County Commissioner District 3, Republican Primary
Kevin Calvey

Oklahoma County Judge, District 7 (non-partisan)
Natalie Mai

Statewide and Congressional Elections

Superintendent of Public Instruction, Republican Primary
Linda Murphy

Lieutenant Governor, Republican Primary
Matt Pinnell

Fifth Congressional District, Democratic Primary
Tom Guild

Fourth U.S. Congressional District, Republican primary
James Taylor

