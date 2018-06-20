The City Sentinel Endorsements, June 26, 2018 Election



NOTE: These are June 26, 2018 primary endorsements only. Newspaper management will review all races for the runoff (if necessary) and general elections later this year.

Local (Oklahoma City) races

State Senate District 22, Republican Primary

Stephanie Bice

Senate District 40, Democratic Primary

George E. Young

House District 83, Republican Primary

Jason Reese

House District 101, Republican Primary

Tess Teague

Oklahoma County Assessor, Republican Primary

Gary Banz

Oklahoma County Commissioner District 1, Democratic Primary

Carrie Blumert

Oklahoma County Commissioner District 3, Republican Primary

Kevin Calvey

Oklahoma County Judge, District 7 (non-partisan)

Natalie Mai

Statewide and Congressional Elections

Superintendent of Public Instruction, Republican Primary

Linda Murphy

Lieutenant Governor, Republican Primary

Matt Pinnell

Fifth Congressional District, Democratic Primary

Tom Guild

Fourth U.S. Congressional District, Republican primary

James Taylor