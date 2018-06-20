The City Sentinel Endorsements, June 26, 2018 Election
NOTE: These are June 26, 2018 primary endorsements only. Newspaper management will review all races for the runoff (if necessary) and general elections later this year.
Local (Oklahoma City) races
State Senate District 22, Republican Primary
Stephanie Bice
Senate District 40, Democratic Primary
George E. Young
House District 83, Republican Primary
Jason Reese
House District 101, Republican Primary
Tess Teague
Oklahoma County Assessor, Republican Primary
Gary Banz
Oklahoma County Commissioner District 1, Democratic Primary
Carrie Blumert
Oklahoma County Commissioner District 3, Republican Primary
Kevin Calvey
Oklahoma County Judge, District 7 (non-partisan)
Natalie Mai
Statewide and Congressional Elections
Superintendent of Public Instruction, Republican Primary
Linda Murphy
Lieutenant Governor, Republican Primary
Matt Pinnell
Fifth Congressional District, Democratic Primary
Tom Guild
Fourth U.S. Congressional District, Republican primary
James Taylor