OKC Philharmonic to host Red, White & Boom concert on July 3



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma City Philharmonic celebrates Independence Day each year with a free concert and fireworks display. The public is invited to attend the12th annual Red, White & Boom! event hosted at the State Fair Park on Tuesday, July 3, at 8:30 p.m.

The concert is made possible through the committed support of The Inasmuch Foundation and other local businesses and individuals.

Led by Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate, the family-friendly, 90 minute concert offers a variety of musical selections for the whole family, followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and parking is free. The State Fair Park can be accessed through gates 5 and 6 located on West Reno or North May Avenue between Reno and 10th Street.

“This year we feature our new Music Director, Alexander Mickelthwate taking the podium for his first concert as Music Director,” said Susan Webb, OKC Philharmonic Director of Marketing and PR. “Plus, musical selections ranging from patriotic to favorites in pops culture.”

The 2018 Red, White & Boom musical lineup includes: “Hoe Down” from Aaron Copland’s Rodeo; “Let it Go” with vocalist Mandi Jiran; America the Beautiful; Liberty for all, narrated by Ben Williams; the Armed Forces Medley, with the Pops Chorale; and an audience participation version of Verdi’s Anvil Chorus.

“We will also feature the winner of the Oklahoma City Orchestra League’s 2018 Buttram cello division student music competition winner, Jonathan Dumar, on cello in Popper’s Tarantella,” Webb added.

The fireworks display will conclude the evening’s festivities after the concert at approximately 10 p.m.

“This free concert, presented as our “Thank you” gift to our entire community, is one of our favorite events of the year,” said OKC Philharmonic Executive Director Eddie Walker. “We love providing meaningful opportunities to enjoy great music, and we hope everyone joins us for this wonderful celebration.”

In addition to the founding presenting sponsor, the Inasmuch Foundation, support is provided by, The Oklahoman, State Fair Park, Great Plains Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Magic 104.1 FM, the Oklahoma Arts Council, Allied Arts, and Adventure Road.

Everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or other personal seating for comfort on the asphalt surface of the audience area. On-site concessions will be available, and outside alcohol, glass bottles and pets are not permitted.

“The Red, White and Boom concert was conceived to be a fun, family friendly, free Independence Day celebration for the whole community,” said Webb. “The OKC Phil including our Maestro, musicians, staff and patrons are woven into the fiber of our community.

“We want to welcome everyone to bring their lawn chairs and blankets and dress in their favorite red, white and blue clothing as well,” Webb added. “It’s a great day to celebrate all that is good in our community.”

Now, under the direction of Alexander Mickelthwate, the orchestra performs Classics, orchestral Pops, and Discovery Family concerts, as well a variety of community engagements.

The schedule for the OKC Philharmonic 2018-2019 season themed “Phil the Electricity” is available online.

Gaining recognition as one of the nation’s premier regional orchestras, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic was formed in 1988 under the musical direction of Joel Levine and has remained steadfast in its mission “to provide inspiration and joy for the community through orchestral music.”

Through its commitment to excellence, the OKC Philharmonic strives to enrich lives, expand cultural development, educate future generations, and provide audiences with a diverse and inspirational performance experience.

Committed to expanding its reach beyond the concert hall, the OKC Philharmonic has a close collaborative relationship with Oklahoma’s colleges and universities as well as the cities other premier arts organizations including the Oklahoma City Ballet and Canterbury Voices.

For more information about Red, White & Boom, go to okcphil.org/rwb. To learn more about the OKC Philharmonic or to purchase season tickets, call 405-“TICKETS” (842-5387), or visit okcphilharmonic.org.