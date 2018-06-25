‘Number One’ in charge: Support Cindy Byrd in the Republican Party primary for Auditor and Inspector

The City Sentinel Endorsement

In our print edition three weeks ago, this newspaper endorsed Cindy Byrd as the Republican nominee for Oklahoma Auditor & Inspector. On the eve of primary election day, we reiterate that support now for online readers.

Byrd is the most qualified candidate seeking this position. A certified public accountant (CPA) , she is a member of the American Board of Forensic Accountants (OSCPA), and of AICPA (the American Institute of CPAs) .

As our editor reported early this month , “Her audits have led to the indictment and or required resignations of six public officials who were engaged in waste and/or corruption. Byrd oversaw a team that completed 304 of the 411 recent audits performed by the State Auditor’s Office.”

Despite outrageous attacks emanating from penumbras in the imagination of one of opponents, Byrd has kept her cool throughout the campaign. Sometimes, of course, keeping cool requires just enough venting (i.e. truth-telling) to make a difference.

In last week’s final debate among the three GOP candidates, Byrd forcefully rebutted smears uttered by her principal foe, a fellow who has used his “famous last name” to hint he is related to the local district attorney. It got far enough along that the D.C. had to respond with a quip: “ For the record. I’ve never met him. I couldn’t ID him in a one person lineup.”

Since 2011, Byrd has been on the job at the agency she wants now to run, as deputy to the able and dedicated Auditor & Inspector Gary Jones. He supports her, as do several Republican officials familiar with her performance.

For Jones and for overburdened taxpayers, Byrd has been an able and excellent Number One. She has earned a shot at the top job.

Her four-year mission: Enhance the agency’s solid performance in adverse circumstances, seek and identify yet-unknown examples of waste, unearth fraud and abuse in governance, and to boldly go wherever greater value and more ethical performance can be identified and supported.